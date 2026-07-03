TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Uttar Pradesh Emerges Best-Performing State In India | X - @NTEPBallia

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best-performing state in the country in the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, setting a new benchmark in the fight against tuberculosis and moving closer to the goal of becoming a TB-free state.

State officials said the campaign's success was driven by a combination of political commitment, administrative coordination, technological interventions and community participation.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Amit Kumar Ghosh, said the campaign had demonstrated that an ambitious target such as TB elimination could be achieved ahead of schedule through effective planning and active public participation.

As part of the campaign, the state organised 25,821 Ayushman Arogya camps, including more than 23,000 in rural areas and over 2,000 in urban regions. More than 3.1 million people underwent TB screening and testing during the drive.

The campaign also covered over 24,000 of the state's identified high-risk villages and wards, achieving nearly 91 per cent coverage. The average participation of 121 people at each camp, officials said, reflected increasing public confidence in government healthcare services.

The campaign witnessed active participation from elected representatives and local bodies. The Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs participated in various programmes, while more than 9,000 urban local body representatives and 34,000 Panchayati Raj representatives carried out awareness activities across the state.

To involve the younger population, awareness programmes were organised in more than 9,000 schools, reaching over four lakh students. Another three lakh youths participated in activities conducted in 5,000 colleges.

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Officials said more than 3.94 million high-risk individuals were registered during the campaign, of whom nearly 2.96 million underwent chest X-rays. Using over 1,000 X-ray machines and more than 1,000 advanced molecular diagnostic machines, the state conducted over 8.24 lakh tests.

As a result, nearly 1.85 lakh new tuberculosis patients were identified and immediately started on free treatment. The campaign also detected over 52,000 TB patients who did not exhibit obvious symptoms of the disease.

According to the government, a record 91 per cent of all notified TB patients underwent advanced NAAT testing, while around 1.16 lakh patients received specialised treatment under the Differentiated TB Care programme.

Under Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment, more than 1.89 lakh eligible household contacts of TB patients and over 10,000 other high-risk individuals received preventive therapy.

To strengthen nutritional support for patients, more than 5,000 new Ni-kshay Mitras were enrolled and over 2.06 lakh nutrition kits were distributed among TB patients.

Ghosh said the 100-day campaign had evolved into a people's movement with the participation of all sections of society and expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would continue to lead the country in achieving the national goal of TB elimination ahead of schedule and work towards becoming India's first completely TB-free state.