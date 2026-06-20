Uttar Pradesh Health Alert: 1.43 Lakh TB Patients Identified After Screening 31 Lakh People In First 77 Days Of TB-Mukt Bharat Campaign

Health workers conduct TB screening as Uttar Pradesh identifies over 1.42 lakh tuberculosis patients during the TB-Mukt Bharat campaign | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 20: Uttar Pradesh has identified 1.43 lakh tuberculosis (TB) patients after screening nearly 31 lakh people during the first 77 days of the Centre's 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, officials said on Wednesday.

The state government said treatment has been initiated for all identified patients. Notably, 41,057 of those diagnosed did not show any symptoms, underscoring the importance of proactive community-based screening.

Reviewing the progress of the campaign, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Kumar Ghosh directed officials to ensure that all screening and testing data is uploaded on the Nikshay Portal in real time to strengthen transparency and monitoring.

Focus on screening and monitoring

He also asked officials to identify districts and areas where progress has been slow, strengthen micro-level planning, and intensify door-to-door screening and public awareness drives. All Chief Medical Officers have been directed to participate in a virtual review meeting scheduled for Friday.

According to the Health Department, 30,92,768 people have been screened so far, resulting in the detection of 1,42,661 TB patients, including more than 41,000 asymptomatic cases.

As part of the campaign, 17,960 Ayushman Arogya Camps have been organised across high-risk villages, urban wards, slum settlements and other vulnerable locations. The camps provide integrated health services, including TB screening, haemoglobin testing, blood pressure checks and diabetes screening.

Community participation strengthens campaign

Officials said 26,722 high-risk villages and localities have been identified across the state to enable focused interventions.

The department said community participation has played a crucial role in the campaign, with support from public sector undertakings, corporate organisations, MY Bharat volunteers and private-sector partners in conducting awareness programmes and expanding outreach.

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The Health Department also reported that 22.15 lakh chest X-rays have been conducted during the campaign, while 6.05 lakh molecular tests have been carried out using 2,578 NAAT machines across the state.