Taj Mahal Security Breach: Foreign Tourists Access Restricted Watchtower; ASI Seeks Report

A foreign tourist couple was spotted on a restricted watchtower inside the Taj Mahal complex, triggering questions over security arrangements at the monument | Representational Image

Agra, November 11, 2026: A major security lapse has come to light at the Taj Mahal in Agra after a foreign tourist couple managed to reach a restricted watchtower inside the monument complex on Wednesday morning. The incident has raised serious questions about security arrangements at one of India's most protected historical monuments.

According to reports, the foreign couple reached Watchtower Number Four, located in the northwestern section of the complex near the western Royal Mosque. The tower, also known as a bastion, is equipped with an anti-drone surveillance system and is considered a sensitive security location.

The tourists reportedly climbed the stairs from the Chameli Floor area and reached the upper portion of the watchtower. They were seen walking around the restricted structure for some time before a staff member noticed their presence and instructed them to return.

A 13-second video showing the foreign couple on top of the watchtower has since circulated widely on social media, triggering concerns over the monument's security arrangements.

Security Lapse Under Scrutiny

The incident is particularly concerning because security personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Taj Security Police are deployed at the watchtower. The structure is normally kept secured, with its access door latched from inside to prevent unauthorised entry.

Preliminary suspicions point towards a possible lapse in securing the entrance or negligence during a shift change. However, the exact circumstances under which the tourists gained access to the restricted area are yet to be established.