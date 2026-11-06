Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur Sees 5 Killed, 17 Injured As Truck Rams Tractor-Trolley Returning From Mundan Ceremony | File Pic

Sitapur/Lucknow: A joyous family outing turned into a devastating tragedy in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Friday after a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying several people, killing five and leaving 17 others seriously injured. The victims were returning home after attending a child's mundan (first hair-cutting) ceremony in neighbouring Hardoi district.

The accident took place near Kulhaghat, close to Himmatnagar village, on the Pihani road under the jurisdiction of Pisawan police station. According to initial reports, the truck approached the tractor-trolley from behind and hit it with tremendous force. The impact caused the trolley to overturn, trapping several passengers underneath.

According to information available, the family belonged to Bargawan village in Sitapur. They had travelled to a religious site in Raipur village, under Pihani police station in Hardoi district, for the mundan ceremony of Abhi, son of Harinam.

After completing the religious rituals, family members and relatives boarded the tractor-trolley to return to their village. However, their journey ended in tragedy when the speeding truck struck their vehicle near Kulhaghat.

The tractor-trolley overturned following the collision, throwing passengers onto the road and trapping others beneath the vehicle. The accident triggered panic in the area, with several people screaming for help.

Local residents rushed to the spot and joined police personnel in rescuing those trapped beneath the overturned tractor-trolley. The injured were taken to Pisawan and Community Health Centre (CHC) Maholi for medical treatment.

Doctors at Maholi CHC declared five people dead. The deceased have been identified as Kajal (10), Sushila (50), Ruby (22), Sunita (40) and another woman whose identity was not immediately established.

At least 17 people sustained injuries in the accident, and their treatment was underway. Some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Police and local authorities reached the accident site soon after receiving information. Rescue operations were carried out with assistance from villagers to remove passengers trapped under the overturned trolley.

The accident has left Bargawan village in mourning, with families facing an unbearable loss following what was meant to be a religious and celebratory occasion.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the truck driver's alleged negligence and the sequence of events that led to the tractor-trolley overturning. Further details regarding the injured passengers and the truck driver are awaited.