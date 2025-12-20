Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri Youth Mujahid Sheikh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 20: When circumstances surround a person from all sides and all paths seem closed, a person either breaks down or creates history. Mujahid Sheikh of Lakhimpur Kheri chose the latter.

Battling depression, financial hardship, and social neglect, he not only overcame the challenges but also forged an identity that has become an example for the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan'.

A story beyond one individual

This is not just the story of one young man, but of a mindset where, through the vision of the Yogi Adityanath government, life's struggles are transformed into success.

Farming background and financial distress

Mujahid, who grew up in Lakhimpur Khiri, a predominantly agricultural district, came from a family entirely dependent on farming. Over time, the cost of farming increased, but the income decreased, due to which daily needs of the family were not fulfilled.

The worries about raising children and their future deepened the financial pressure. Despite hard work, when the situation didn't improve, despair began to set in.

Battle with depression and social stigma

The constant stress led Mujahid into a state of depression. During this period of mental struggle, instead of support, he faced taunts. People mocked him. His self-confidence was shattered, and the future seemed blank.

Timely treatment brings new hope

Fortunately, he received timely treatment and counselling in Lakhimpur Khiri, which gave him the strength to think positively again and stand on his own feet. Three years of his life were spent battling depression.

Turning point through Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

After his health improved, the biggest question for Mujahid was his livelihood. At this crucial juncture, the 'Chief Minister's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan', launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, proved to be a turning point in his life.

Interest-free, guarantee-free loan support

The availability of collateral-free and interest-free loans eliminated the fear that had been holding them back for years. Officials from the District Industries Centre (Zila Udyog Kendra) assisted with the process and assured them that the government was standing by the youth.

Launch of digital enterprise in village

After receiving the loan, Mujahid first opened a digital marketing agency and helped those who were only conducting business offline.

Digital services reach rural entrepreneurs

Gradually, small shopkeepers and service providers started joining online platforms. A new hub of digital services was created in the village. This was a tangible manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' vision.

Expansion into healthcare services

He then took a franchise of Thyrocare and completed a phlebotomy course. Through this course, he learned the entire process of blood sample collection.

Healthcare access for villagers

He then started collecting blood samples from his village and sending them to Lucknow for testing. This provided villagers with access to testing facilities close to home.

Financial stability and business growth

Today, Mujahid's business is thriving. He is easily paying the monthly instalment of Rs 5000. By providing more than 400 services, he has become a trusted name in the village.

Franchise model and digital outreach

He has also started giving franchises through his firm, MSO Enterprises, which has increased his income. He has also started a YouTube channel through which he educates people about digital services and government schemes.

This has given him additional income and recognition in the village.

Gratitude towards government initiatives

Mujahid gives full credit for his success to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He believes that if the government had not trusted the youth, he would still be struggling today.

Digital India vision acknowledged

He also expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Digital India initiative brought new opportunities to the villages. The Yogi government's dream of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh has come true in his life.

Transformation of family life

After achieving financial stability, Mujahid's family life completely transformed. Now he is living a life of contentment and respect with his parents, wife, and children.

He enrolled his three children in a private school so that they could receive a better education. He built a room behind his shop and moved his family there.

Giving back to society

After achieving success, Mujahid's dream is not limited to himself. He is also working to raise awareness about the "Chief Minister's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan" so that needy young people can benefit from it.

He has planned to start a free one-week course for the girls in his village so that they can become digitally empowered and self-reliant.

An inspiring example of self-reliance

Mujahid Sheikh's story shows that no matter how difficult the circumstances, life can be transformed with the right leadership, the right policies, and strong willpower.

Living example of Yogi government’s vision

This story is inspiring every young person who is currently struggling. The vision of the Yogi Adityanath government is to empower young people and make them self-reliant by providing them with great opportunities. Mujahid Sheikh has emerged as a living example of that vision.