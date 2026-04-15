Strict Warning To Contractors As DM Pushes 100% Compliance With Government Rules | ANI

Gautam Buddha Nagar: A meeting of outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units was held under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to ensure 100% compliance with government guidelines and to maintain industrial peace in the district.

During the meeting, the District Magistrate said, "Outsourcing agencies and contractors play an important role in running industries and providing employment to people. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all outsourcing agencies and contractors to maintain law and order along with their personnel and workers."

The DM directed that all contractors must ensure full compliance with government guidelines. If any agency or its personnel or workers are found involved in disruptive behaviour, the agency will also be held responsible. In such cases, the agency may be blacklisted and its license may be cancelled.

Referring to the minimum wages fixed by the state government, the District Magistrate stated that ₹13,690 per month has been fixed for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 per month for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 per month for skilled workers.

He instructed all contractors to strictly comply with these wage standards and ensure full payment is transferred to the workers’ bank accounts. Any violation of rules or exploitation of workers will invite strict action.

The District Magistrate said that industries, workers and employers are complementary to each other. Smooth functioning of industries ensures employment opportunities, while stability for employers secures the future of workers. If industrial activities are affected, it adversely impacts all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the state.

The DM appealed to everyone not to pay attention to any rumors or misleading information and to work with mutual cooperation and trust while maintaining industrial peace.

He also assured that the state government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of both workers and employers, and the administration will act promptly to resolve any issues.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar, DD Factory Brijesh, officials from concerned departments and contractors from various industrial units were present in the meeting.