Uttar Pradesh: Noida Unrest Continues As Violence Re-Erupts Over Wage Row

Noida Unrest Continues As Violence Re-Erupts Over Wage Row | ANI

Noida: Noida continued to simmer on Tuesday as violence re-erupted in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, with factory workers once again taking to the streets over wage hike demands and clashing with police.

The violence re-erupted despite Government’s decision to increase minimum wages by up to Rs 3,000 per month, effective from April 1. The move followed a meeting between officials and worker representatives and was cleared close to midnight.

On Tuesday, tensions escalated when security personnel tried to stop the protesters in industrial areas, leading to scuffles. The situation turned volatile as sections of the crowd resorted to stone pelting at multiple locations, targeting police vehicles.

Police said the unrest was brought under control within a short span, with forces dispersing the protesters and clearing the affected areas.

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Investigators say the immediate trigger appears to have been a rumour that the workers’ demands had been rejected. Almost simultaneously, unverified messages began circulating on social media claiming that some protesters had been injured or killed. Within a short span, the tone of the gathering shifted from protest to confrontation.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that several social media handles linked to a political outfit were under scrutiny. “QR codes were circulated to mobilise people. Messages like ‘come out on the streets and attack police’ were being shared. This points to a coordinated effort,” she said.

According to the police, more than 300 people have been arrested so far. Officials claim that many of those detained were not industrial workers but had joined the protests to incite violence. Around 50 social media accounts are being investigated for spreading misinformation.

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Security has been intensified across Noida’s industrial belts, with police and paramilitary forces carrying out flag marches since early morning. Surveillance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones to monitor movement and prevent further flare-ups.

A heavy deployment has been put in place, including 15 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force. As many as 26 senior officers, including eight Additional Superintendents of Police and 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police, have been stationed in the district.

Most factories remained shut on Tuesday amid the ongoing unrest.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna is monitoring the situation from the Lucknow control room. He said those involved in vandalism would be identified and made to pay for the damage to public property.