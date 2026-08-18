SSB Brass Band Performance At Lucknow Mall Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervour | X - SSBFTRLUCKNOW

Lucknow: Fun Republic Mall, Lucknow, echoed with patriotic fervour as the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Brass Band delivered a stirring musical performance on Independence Day under “Feel Like a Soldier – Season 3.”

Patriotic performance at mall

The four-day celebration, being held from August 14 to 17, celebrates India’s armed forces, culture and national pride.

The SSB Brass Band captivated visitors with patriotic favourites including “Ae Watan Tere Liye,” “Mera Mulq, Mera Desh” and “Teri Mitti.” The disciplined presence of uniformed personnel and powerful music created an atmosphere of pride and emotion.

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The celebrations also featured an Army-style obstacle setup, giving visitors a glimpse of courage, endurance and determination.

Activities for youth

The event will conclude on August 17 with patriotic quizzes and interactive activities for children and youth, promoting awareness of India’s freedom struggle.