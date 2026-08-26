SP Promises ₹40,000 Annual Aid For Women Under 'Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana' Ahead Of UP Polls | VIDEO | IANS

Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the Samajwadi Party has announced a financial assistance scheme aimed at women, promising an annual payment of Rs 40,000 if the party returns to power in the state.

SP MP Dimple Yadav said the proposed ‘Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana’ would provide Rs 40,000 every year to women. She said the scheme was aimed at strengthening the economic position of women and making them self-reliant. The party is expected to announce details of the eligibility criteria, application process and other conditions at a later stage.

SP announces women welfare scheme

SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the progress of society and the country was incomplete without the advancement of women. He said his government had consistently taken decisions aimed at ensuring women's dignity, security and economic empowerment.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Today, I assure you that where the 'Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana' will be implemented, this is a resolve for the complete freedom of half the population (women). And under the Samajwadi government, work will be done to help… pic.twitter.com/x7BZ61KIMG — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2026

Referring to the new scheme, Akhilesh said it represented the party's commitment to giving women greater freedom and economic independence. He said the annual assistance of Rs 40,000 could also be increased in the future.

Akhilesh highlights past initiatives

Akhilesh also sought to highlight the SP government's earlier initiatives, saying students had been provided laptops to connect them with technology. He said the party would consider providing laptops to girls who pass Class 12 if it comes to power again.

The SP chief also attacked the BJP, alleging that women had been reduced to a political slogan under the ruling party. He demanded implementation of women's reservation in the next election and better facilities for women across the state.

Focus on women’s safety and mobility

Akhilesh said women constituted half of the population but faced considerable injustice in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the 102 ambulance service launched during the previous SP government, he questioned the current state of public services and said his party would work to remove the sense of insecurity among women.

He also stressed the need to improve women's mobility and public transport facilities. Akhilesh said facilities such as free Metro travel for female students through cards should be considered to make commuting easier for them.

The SP leader said women should become independent and assertive and promised that his party would work towards creating an environment in which they could move freely and participate more actively in public life.

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Political outreach ahead of polls

He also referred to the party's PDA slogan, saying it reflected its attempt to bring different sections of society together through a progressive political approach.

Akhilesh said BJP leaders had criticised the proposed Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana and the promise of Rs 40,000 annual assistance. He also promised better and modern public toilets for women, saying such facilities should be called ‘izzatghars’ to underline their dignity and importance.

The announcement comes as political parties in Uttar Pradesh step up their efforts to reach out to women voters ahead of the Assembly elections, with economic assistance, safety, mobility and welfare schemes emerging as key issues.