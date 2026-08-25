Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur Woman Usha Devi Becomes Rural Entrepreneur Through Self-Help Group Support | X

Lucknow/Gorakhpur, August 25: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is working to make rural women self-reliant and economically empowered. Through the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and Self-Help Groups, thousands of women are today strengthening their families’ financial condition by engaging in self-employment. The story of Usha Devi, a resident of Naharpur village in the Chargawan block of Gorakhpur, is another inspiring example of this transformation. By joining a Self-Help Group, she not only changed her own life but also inspired hundreds of women in the village.

Usha Devi says, "Around 4 years ago, her family’s financial condition was not very strong. It was difficult to meet household expenses, and there was no permanent source of income. During this period, she learned about Self-Help Groups from women in a neighboring village. Those women encouraged Usha Devi to join the group and also connect other women with it."

Usha Devi used this opportunity to bring change to her life and joined the Self-Help Group. Through the group, she received important information related to savings, banking, and self-employment, which helped boost her confidence.

Usha Devi says that in July 2022, she received a loan of around Rs 1.50 lakh through the Self-Help Group. This financial assistance proved to be an important turning point in her life. With this amount, she strengthened her grocery shop and expanded the business. Today, her shop is meeting the needs of the people in the village and has become a regular source of income for the family. Usha Devi has been successfully running her shop for the past four years. Her hard work and dedication have significantly improved the family’s financial condition compared to earlier.

Usha Devi is currently also working as a Samuh Sakhi. Under her leadership, 9 Self-Help Groups are being operated. Around 130 women are associated with these groups. Women associated with these groups are engaged in various self-employment activities. Some are involved in goat rearing, some in cow rearing, some in poultry farming, while others are increasing their income through tailoring, embroidery and small businesses. Self-Help Groups have not only economically empowered the village's women but have also given them a new identity in society.

Usha Devi says that schemes such as Self-Help Groups and the Rural Livelihood Mission have not only provided women with financial assistance, but have also given them the confidence to become self-reliant. Women who were earlier confined to the four walls of their homes are today playing an important role in increasing their family income. She believes that if women receive the right guidance and opportunities, they can achieve success in any field. Self-Help Groups have given the village women an opportunity to stand on their own feet.

The objective of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) is to organize rural women and empower them economically. Under the mission, women are connected with Self-Help Groups and provided opportunities for savings, loans, training, and self-employment.

The success story of Usha Devi of Gorakhpur proves that when government schemes reach the right beneficiaries, they provide not only financial assistance but also a way to transform lives. Today, Usha Devi is not only self-reliant herself, but is also taking hundreds of women along with her on the path towards self-reliance.