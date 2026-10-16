SP Is A Party That Sinks The Boat Of Education: UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Ghaziabad: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of damaging the education system and gambling with young people's future. He stated, “No matter how much SP lectures on education, its credibility is like that of a crocodile sitting on the riverbank, claiming that it will carry someone across the river on its back. SP is not a party that helps the boat of education cross the river, but one that sinks it.” CM said that during SP's four governments, education, employment and development faced serious challenges. At that time, riots, curfews, and lawlessness had become the state's identity.

CM Yogi addressed a conference in Ghaziabad on Friday in support of BJP candidate Shrichand Sharma for the Meerut-Saharanpur Teachers' Constituency and Dinesh Goyal for the Graduates' Constituency. He spoke about expanding medical facilities for teachers, establishing universities, and government recruitment. He also appealed to voters to send both candidates back to the Legislative Council.

CM stated, “While coming to Ghaziabad, I saw large-scale Ramleelas being organized at several places along the way. Had the SP government been in power, riots would have started by now and a curfew would have been imposed.”

He alleged that during that period, even Durga Puja pandals and other religious events could not be organized during Navratri. “Today, 4.5 crore devotees travel between Ghaziabad and Haridwar carrying Kanwars. Devotees offer water to Lord Shiva at various Shiva temples, including Baba Augharnath, Dudheshwarnath and Pura Mahadev. Every person should have the opportunity to express their faith without discrimination,” he said.

CM Yogi stated, “Whether a teacher belongs to Basic Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Technical Education or Medical Education, everyone will receive medical facilities. Teachers from aided institutions, institutions under management arrangements and self-financed institutions will also be included.”

He added, “A teacher is a maker of an era and a builder of the nation. Teachers prepare generations whose energy drives the state's progress. Whenever Shrichand Sharma and Dinesh Goyal have brought the problems of teachers and graduates to us, those problems have been resolved.”

CM stated, “Under the SP government, uniform standards were not followed for educational institutions. If Azam Khan wanted to establish a university, the government applied separate rules to him, while denying recognition to Global University. BJP government has implemented the same system for everyone.”

Universities have been established in the names of Maa Shakambhari in Saharanpur, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh, Guru Jambheshwar in Moradabad, Maharaja Suheldev in Azamgarh, Maa Pateshwari in Balrampur and Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur. Major Dhyan Chand Sports University has been established in Meerut. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has also been established in Lucknow, an Ayush University in Gorakhpur and an Agriculture University in Kushinagar.

CM stated, “Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption. A decision has been taken to send those who tamper with the employment prospects of young people to jail and seize their properties.”

He claimed that the government had provided jobs to 9.5 lakh young people over the past nine and a half years. Results for more than 32,600 candidates in the UP Police recruitment process had been declared. Results for the recruitment of more than 42,000 Home Guards had also been announced. The teacher recruitment process was in its final stage. He added that the state had 120 startups in 2017. Their number had now crossed 24,000, creating new employment opportunities for young people.

CM questioned the SP's selection of candidates for the Legislative Council elections. He stated, “PDA in the SP's terminology stands for Parivar Development Authority. First, they gave a ticket to their own uncle and then they mortgaged the ticket to a wealthy industrialist from Mumbai.”

He alleged that SP was not even following its declared principles when distributing tickets. CM claimed that the BJP's performance in the elections to the 11 Legislative Council seats would be better than its performance in the previous Rajya Sabha elections.

CM stated, “The 12-lane expressway between Delhi and Meerut and Namo Bharat rapid rail have made travel in the region easier. Ganga Expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj.”

He also mentioned the Noida International Airport, metro expansion, and the Varanasi ropeway project. He cited the development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Vindhyavasini Dham, Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Braj region, Shukteerth and Maa Shakambhari Shaktipeeth as examples of heritage and development.

Chief Minister Yogi said voting in Teachers' and Graduates' Constituencies would take place on October 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and that voters would be given a holiday. He appealed to voters to mark their preferences on the ballot paper using the pen provided at the polling station.

Teachers' MLC candidate Shrichand Sharma stated that cashless medical facilities worth Rs. 5 lakh had been arranged for teachers from primary to higher education and their families. He added that they had also worked to secure government recognition and respect for teachers in non-aided institutions and to increase the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and vocational teachers.

BJP regional president Nawab Singh Nagar, Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and Narendra Kashyap, Ministers of State Brijesh Singh, Jaswant Saini, Dinesh Khatik and K.P. Malik, BJP state general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Rampratap Singh Chauhan, MPs Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Bhola Singh and Atul Garg and Rajya Sabha members Laxmikant Bajpai and Surendra Nagar, along with other public representatives and office-bearers, were present at the conference.