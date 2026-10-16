Fact Check: IIT Baba Abhay Singh Death Claim Fake, Hisar Police Clarifies Viral Post

IIT Baba Abhey Singh (File Image) | X

A false claim about the death of IIT Baba Abhay Singh, who shot to fame during the Maha Kumbh Mela, has been circulating on social media, with posts alleging that his body was found in a bedroom. Haryana Police has dismissed the reports as misleading, clarifying that the body recovered from a house in Hisar belonged to another person.

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According to Amarendra Singh, social media in-charge of Hisar Police, the body of a man identified as Rahul Jain was found at his residence in the city’s PLA area around three days ago. The incident was subsequently linked to Abhay Singh through misleading social media posts, he said.

Police clarified that the death-related claim about IIT Baba was false and urged people not to believe or circulate unverified information.

What is the truth behind the viral claim?

The police statement established that the body found in the bedroom was that of Rahul Jain, not Abhay Singh. The viral posts allegedly misrepresented the incident by associating it with the IIT Baba.

Authorities have appealed to the public to verify sensitive claims, particularly reports concerning someone's death, through reliable sources before sharing them online.

Who is IIT Baba Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, is originally from Haryana’s Jhajjar district. He came into the spotlight during the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

Singh married Pratika, an engineer from Karnataka, in February. The couple reportedly solemnised their marriage at the Aghanjhar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh on February 15, coinciding with Maha Shivratri, before registering their marriage in court on February 19.

In an interview with a website, Pratika said she had met Singh about a year before their marriage and liked his nature. She also spoke about visiting her in-laws in Jhajjar and the couple’s plans to establish a Sanatan University.