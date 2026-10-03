'SP Government Had Even Pocketed Scholarship Money': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Launching a strong attack on the previous SP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that scholarships for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were not even sent in 2016-17. “The then government had pocketed this scholarship,” he said. When our government was formed in 2017, we sent the scholarships for 2016-17 and 2017-18 together. Earlier, the government provided only Rs. 2,900 crore in scholarships. Today, our government provides Rs. 6,200 crore in scholarships, more than double the earlier amount.

On Saturday, CM transferred more than Rs. 148 crore in scholarship/fee reimbursement to the accounts of over 4.60 lakh students of Pre-Matric (Classes 9-10) and Post-Matric classes for the current financial year at Lok Bhawan and also personally handed scholarship certificates to 11 students. CM assured that there is no shortage of funds for students. “Every eligible child will receive a scholarship. Children who have been left out should also apply soon,” he said. Guiding the children, he said, “Spend the scholarship amount only on education, rather than on food and other expenses. Use it to buy good textbooks and reference books.

Along with the curriculum, read autobiographies of great personalities, informative and religious books and expand your book bank. Government is providing tablets to 2 crore youth and 60 lakh have already received them. The remaining youth will also be provided tablets soon.”

CM stated, “Earlier, only 60 to 70 children out of 100 benefited from scholarships. Clerks and others used to siphon off the money, while students were left cheated. The amount a student spent traveling around for a scholarship was often more than the benefit itself. But today, accounts are opened and students’ money is sent directly into them. This system did not exist during our time, but Modi ji got bank accounts opened with zero balance.”

CM Yogi stated that last year, scholarships worth Rs. 6,200 crore were distributed to 69 lakh children. “In 9 years, more than 4 crore children have received scholarships and fee reimbursement, whereas before 2017, both the amount and number of students were lower. Previous governments neither encouraged the youth nor ensured that scholarships were provided on time,” he said.

CM said that last year, scholarships of Rs. 2,750 crore were provided to 26.26 lakh students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Rs. 360 crore to 5.89 lakh children from minority communities, and Rs. 3,072 crore to 37 lakh students from Backward Classes. Similarly, the government provided scholarships to 9.40 lakh children from low-income groups. The government has set a deadline for scholarship distribution. After completing the admission process, the government started sending scholarship amounts to accounts. It was decided that the amount must reach the students by 2nd October (or 3rd October due to the holiday) and by 26th January in all circumstances.

CM stated that earlier, youth used to go to other states to prepare for JEE and NEET. Now, youth are benefiting from this through Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching. CM gave detailed information about Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana. He said, “Next month, we will give scooty to 50,000 meritorious girls.” Before 2017, the Saifai syndicate had no time for anything except looting and plundering. These people thought only of their own families; everyone else in the state was an outsider. But now, UP has moved on the path of prosperity.

CM directed the Social Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department and Minority Welfare Department, “Money should reach the child’s account every month and no eligible child should be left out.” Last time, 4 lakh children of SC-ST category could not receive scholarships for several reasons. The portal was then rectified, and those deprived children will now also receive scholarships. “No child should be deprived of education due to lack of funds. Scholarship will provide support to students from low-income families,” he said.

CM stated, “We will ensure that scholarship reaches every eligible child. Today, 4.60 lakh children are receiving scholarships. We have to take this to 70 lakh children. Modi ji’s technology campaign has stopped pilferage and now no one can siphon off children’s scholarship money. Government has so far provided jobs to around 10 lakh youth. One lakh more youth will get jobs in the next six months. You should also prepare with hard work and you will certainly get a job.”

Citing the example of ministers sitting on the stage, CM told the youth, “There is no substitute for hard work. If the effort is honest, the result will also be favorable.” Citing the struggles of Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, he said that hard work bears results. Minister of State Sanjeev Gond used to wander through forests, and he realized he should not chase a job but raise the voices of people and tribal communities. Minister Asim Arun has served as ADG and Police Commissioner of Kanpur as an IPS officer. Danish Azad Ansari and Narendra Kashyap have also been engaged in social work while facing struggles. Chairman of the SC-ST Commission, Baijnath Rawat, is a former MLA/MP. Now, as ministers, they all find ways to resolve people's problems.

CM told the children, “Your generation is fortunate to be studying in UP at a time when there is no crisis of identity. Before 2017, schools had no teachers, and buildings were dilapidated. The dropout rate in Basic Education, from Classes 1 to 8, was 19-20%. Government had no interest in correcting this. When we conducted a study after forming the government, we found that most girls were leaving school because there were no toilets, drinking water, or other such facilities. We improved this through Operation Kayakalp. Now, separate toilets for boys and girls, drinking water, furniture, flooring, along with two uniforms, bags, books, sweaters, shoes and socks, are being provided.”

CM stated, “This facility is being provided to 1.60 crore children of Basic Education. Before 2017, schools were deserted and they did not receive facilities. Now, Atal Residential Schools have been established in all 18 divisions for children of construction workers, orphans and destitute children. These schools have admitted 18,000 children. The government provides these children with care, a good environment, and quality education. For girls from poor families, Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas are now available in 746 development blocks.

These have been upgraded from Class 8 to Class 12. For children from weaker, backward and SC-ST communities, there are residential schools under the Jai Prakash Narayan Ashram Paddhati, as well as PM Shri schools. Under Project Alankar, new buildings have been constructed for more than 2,300 schools. These have facilities such as new laboratories, libraries, Atal Tinkering Labs, digital libraries and smart classes. Now, High School and Intermediate examinations are conducted within 15 days, and results are declared within 15 days. Earlier, due to the lack of education, state was called 'BIMARU'. Now, revenue-surplus UP is contributing to India’s development. Now, ‘UPwala’ walks with his head held high.”

CM stated, “UP has now moved forward in the right direction. The youth and little ones are the charioteers of UP.” He told the children, “When you are 36 to 37 years old, by 2047 you will have a happy and prosperous India. You too will have to contribute to this, because nothing can be greater than the country. If the country remains happy, prosperous and secure, so will we.”