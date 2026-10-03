Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces ₹75 Lakh Cash Reward For Washington Sundar After Gold At Asian Games 2026

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces ₹75 Lakh Cash Reward For Washington Sundar | X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a cash reward of ₹75 lakh for Indian cricketer Washington Sundar following India's gold medal victory in men's cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Saturday. The announcement recognises Sundar's contribution to the team's historic achievement and aims to encourage young athletes in the state.

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In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said:

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and praise to the Indian men's cricket team, which has achieved a historic feat by winning the gold medal in the men's cricket category at the 20th Asian Games currently being held in Japan, and to Mr. Washington Sundar, the cricketer from Tamil Nadu who is part of that team.

To commend the achievement of cricketer Mr. Washington Sundar, a prestigious cash award of ₹75 lakhs will be presented on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. His victory will provide new inspiration and confidence to the younger generation.

I wish Mr. Washington Sundar well for excelling in cricket matches and achieving many more milestones!"

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India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's T20 cricket final to secure the gold medal at the Asian Games. The cash reward announced by the Tamil Nadu government is a recognition of Washington Sundar's role in the team's success. The achievement is also expected to inspire aspiring cricketers in Tamil Nadu to pursue their sporting ambitions.