SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Conspiring To Delete Opposition Votes Through Forged Signatures And Fake Electoral Applications

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to delete opposition votes through forged signatures and fake electoral applications, alleging that the ruling party resorts to institutional misuse whenever it loses on public issues.

Addressing the media during his Jaipur visit, Yadav claimed large numbers of Form-7 applications were submitted using forged signatures to remove Samajwadi Party supporters from voter rolls. He alleged that even people unable to sign had their signatures fabricated, but despite complaints, no action was taken by the Election Commission.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP of misusing constitutional institutions, saying the party had already been “exposed” for allegedly using agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department against opponents.

Speaking on broader political issues, Yadav said the BJP had failed to fulfill promises such as doubling farmers’ income and controlling inflation. He further alleged that the government had missed opportunities to enhance India’s global diplomatic stature.

Referring to his Jaipur visit, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was working to strengthen its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach and unite marginalized communities to establish what he termed “social justice politics.”