'Solar Didi' Campaign Gains Momentum In UP, Women Leading The Clean Energy Revolution

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the “Solar Didi” campaign is gaining momentum as an innovative initiative to accelerate rooftop solar installations. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state government has designed this model by placing women at the center to ensure the widespread implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The campaign is now delivering effective results.

Under this initiative, 111 women in Varanasi and 148 in Ayodhya are actively working as ‘Solar Didis’, promoting rooftop solar installations. These women are also being provided a monthly incentive of ₹1,000 by urban local bodies to support their financial independence.

In major cities of the state - Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi - the process of identifying women from urban Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as ‘Solar Didis’ is progressing rapidly. This initiative is being implemented through coordination between the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

A key feature of the campaign is that selected ‘Solar Didis’ go door-to-door to spread awareness about the benefits of solar energy. They assist consumers throughout the process - from application to installation and maintenance - thus acting as a strong link between the government and the public.

To make women technically competent, a special 7-day training program is also being conducted. After training, women can work as assistants, while trained and certified members can take on the role of technicians. Additionally, City Level Federations and Area Level Federations are being developed as vendors to actively participate in demand generation, installation coordination, and service delivery.

The state’s already strong Self-Help Group network is playing a vital role in the success of this campaign. Through thousands of active groups, the initiative is rapidly reaching the grassroots, increasing both awareness and acceptance of solar energy.

According to officials of UP NEDA, the ‘Solar Didi’ model will not only help achieve the scheme’s targets quickly but will also strengthen social trust, public participation, and women empowerment. This initiative is proving to be a significant step toward making Uttar Pradesh a leader in clean energy while also empowering women to become self-reliant and economically strong.