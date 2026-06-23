SIT Submits Preliminary Report To Home Department In Ayodhya Donation Case | X/DD News

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged donation-related matter in the Ayodhya Teerth Kshetra, has submitted its preliminary report to the Home Department.

On Tuesday, Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner of the Lucknow Division and a key member of the SIT, along with the other two members of the team, submitted the preliminary report to Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant stated that the report submitted is a preliminary report. It may be noted that the Yogi Government had constituted the SIT at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The SIT is examining all aspects related to the matter and is carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the case.