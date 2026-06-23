'I'll Slap Him': Indian Woman Confronts Abusive Bangladeshi Waiter, Makes Him Apologise For Making Anti-India Remarks At Italian Restaurant - Video

Instagram influencer Khushi Dubey (@khushicupcake5), has gone viral after sharing a video of a tense confrontation with a waiter during a restaurant visit in Italy. The clip, which has sparked widespread discussion online, shows a man identified as Hossain allegedly behaving rudely toward Khushi and her female friends.

In the video, Hossain can be heard arguing with the group during payment and telling them, "f**k-off you, I call the police." The women immediately challenged his behaviour, insisting that he could not speak to them disrespectfully.

As the confrontation escalated, Hossain allegedly made remarks about their nationality. At one point, he said, "You carry your country badly." In response, one of Khushi’s friends replied, "We're from Bangladesh that's why," apparently in an attempt to counter his comments.

Anti-India comments spark outrage

The situation intensified when Hossain allegedly continued making offensive remarks and said, "You're from f**king India." According to the video, he went on to make further comments targeting India, leaving the group visibly outraged.

Khushi can be heard expressing her anger in the clip, saying, "yaar usko paise do aur chalo warna I'll slap him." Despite the heated circumstances, the women continued confronting the waiter and demanding accountability for his remarks.

The exact events that led to the altercation remain unclear, as the video does not provide full context surrounding the dispute.

Police intervention and apology

Later in the footage, Khushi and her friends are seen speaking with Hossain in the presence of Italian police officers. The group insisted that he acknowledge and apologise for the anti-India comments he allegedly made.

Although Hossain appeared reluctant to apologise, Khushi remained firm. She repeatedly asked him to issue a proper apology, telling him, "SAY, I AM SORRY FOR ABUSING INDIA."

The video suggests that the women successfully held the waiter accountable for his remarks, a moment that many viewers praised online.

Netizens praise the women

Since being posted online, the video has attracted significant attention, with many social media users applauding Khushi and her friends for standing their ground.

One user commented, "Girls! Salute you the way you made him apologise to India. You’re a true patriot. Proud of your group of friends."

Another wrote, "Love the way you handled the situation, girls.... I would have chosen violence."

A third user urged greater transparency, saying, "Mention the restaurant please so rest of us can avoid the same experience."

As the clip continues to circulate online, many viewers have praised the group for confronting what they perceived as disrespectful and anti-India behaviour.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this video.