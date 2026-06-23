'Can't Blame Govt. For Everything!' Tourist Drives Toyota Fortuner Through Jhelum River In Kashmir; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video showing a tourist driving a Toyota Fortuner through the Jhelum River in Kashmir has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and raising concerns about public safety and environmental responsibility.

The footage, shared on X, captures the SUV slowly making its way through a section of the river while the current pushes against the vehicle. The driver appeared to be recording the stunt from inside the car, while several bystanders along the riverbank were also seen filming the unusual scene.

Despite the flowing water and uneven riverbed, the Fortuner managed to cross the stretch without getting stuck and emerged safely on the other side. No injuries or damage were reported.

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Social media users question need for risky stunt

While the crossing ended without incident, many online users questioned the purpose of driving a vehicle into a river merely for social media attention.

“The real issue isn’t the vehicle, it’s the mindset. Driving a Fortuner into the Jhelum River for a few seconds of attention shows why civic sense is a bigger problem than infrastructure. We blame authorities for everything, but responsibility starts with individuals, too," read the caption accompanying the viral post.

The video quickly sparked a debate over civic responsibility, environmental awareness and enforcement of rules in tourist destinations.

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Calls for strict action against driver

Several social media users demanded stringent penalties to discourage similar behaviour in the future.

“If exemplary punishment is meted out to such idiots, others won’t dare to follow suit. Why do the same Indians behave when overseas? The authorities there treat the culprit with an iron hand! Corrupt Indian govts. can’t do that. It is abt. governance: enforcement of the laws," one user wrote.

Another commenter added, “There should be no expectation of responsibility, national pride or civic sense from Indians. We need ruthless enforcement of laws. Impound the car, impose a 100k fine and jail the driver. Apply it consistently without fear or favour. People will suddenly become responsible. In reality, we are a society riddled with corruption, political patronage and apathy."

Environmental concerns raised over river crossing

Apart from safety concerns, many users highlighted the environmental impact of taking vehicles into natural water bodies. Experts often warn that vehicles entering rivers can disturb aquatic ecosystems and may introduce pollutants such as fuel, oil, grease and other contaminants into the water.

One user pointed to the cultural significance of the river, saying, “Polluting the Jhelum River, which is known as the Vitasta; for us KP’s, it is considered a sacred river. What action authorities are taking for such pernicious activity undertaken by this sycophant?"

The Jhelum River is one of Kashmir’s most important waterways and plays a crucial role in the region’s ecology, agriculture and daily life.

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Are SUV advertisements encouraging such behaviour?

Some commenters argued that automobile advertisements showcasing SUVs driving through rivers, mud and rugged terrain may influence owners to imitate similar stunts in real-life settings.

“Blame it on the TVCs which flaunt the water wading capacities of these SUVs, with loud music and show the SUV driving in a water body effortlessly, people who buy, just copy the behaviour," another social media user remarked.