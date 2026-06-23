Absolutely Heartbreaking! Eight Dead After Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire Mid-Air In Brazil - VIDEO

A sightseeing hot air balloon flight turned tragic in southern Brazil on Saturday after a fire broke out mid-air, killing eight people and leaving the country in mourning. The accident occurred near Praia Grande, a popular tourist destination in Santa Catarina state known for its scenic balloon rides and dramatic canyon landscapes.

According to local authorities, 21 people were on board when the incident unfolded. Thirteen passengers, including the pilot, survived and were rescued. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, while survivors were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

Fire reportedly started inside the basket

Investigators are focusing on reports that a fire began inside the balloon’s basket during the flight. The pilot, who survived the crash, reportedly attempted an emergency descent after noticing the flames.

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As the balloon neared the ground, passengers were instructed to jump to safety. Several managed to escape, but others remained on board as the fire intensified. Officials said the balloon then became lighter after some passengers exited, causing it to rise again before eventually losing lift and crashing.

“The pilot tried to bring the balloon down as quickly as possible,” a police official said. “Unfortunately, not everyone was able to leave before the situation worsened.”

Victims identified, nation mourns

Among those who lost their lives were two couples, a mother and daughter, an ophthalmologist, and a figure skater. Authorities confirmed that all passengers have been accounted for and no one remains missing.

Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello described the incident as a “tragedy” and pledged a full investigation into the cause of the crash. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also expressed condolences to the victims’ families and offered support to those affected.

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Investigation underway

Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency has launched an investigation to determine what caused the fire and whether all safety requirements were met. Meanwhile, the tour operator responsible for the flight has suspended operations indefinitely.

In a statement, the company said it had followed aviation regulations and emphasized that the pilot acted according to emergency procedures. “We are devastated by this loss and stand with the families during this difficult time,” the company said.

The crash has renewed attention on safety measures surrounding Brazil’s growing hot air balloon tourism industry as officials work to uncover the exact sequence of events behind the deadly accident.