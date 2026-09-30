Singari Industries Signs MoUs Worth Over ₹201 Crore With 15 Countries At UPITS-2026

UP International Trade Show 2026 Brings 2,400+ Stalls, Global Buyers To Boost MSME Exports | File Photo

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026 proved to be an effective platform for connecting products manufactured in the state with global markets and creating international business opportunities for local enterprises. Singari Industries, a Noida-based company participating in UPITS-2026 for the first time, signed MoUs worth over Rs. 201 crore with representatives from 15 countries during the five-day event. During this period, the company held more than 50 B2B meetings and presented its products and manufacturing capabilities to international buyers.

At Hall No. 14, Stall 01/61, Singari Industries showcased its air coolers and washing machines. Its manufacturing plant is established in Sector-80, Noida. For the company, which participated in UPITS for the first time, the event provided an important opportunity to strengthen its presence in domestic and global markets and interact directly with new business partners.

Singari Industries Chief Executive Officer Devendra Singh said the company held detailed discussions during the trade show with potential buyers and business representatives from various countries. These included representatives from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Botswana, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Kenya, Tanzania, Oman, the UK, Bhutan, Cameroon and Uganda, among others. The meetings covered various aspects, including the quality, design, and pricing of air coolers and washing machines; production capacity; supply arrangements; and the requirements of international markets. Through more than 50 B2B meetings over five days, the company explored business prospects for its products in various countries.

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Managing Director Dr. Yogendra Singh noted that the display of Singari Industries’ products at UPITS was also significant because it presented products manufactured in Noida directly to international buyers. The company showcased the quality, modern design and competitive pricing of its ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made in UP’ products. According to company representatives, foreign buyers showed particular interest in the products, and discussions with representatives from several countries were agreed to be taken forward. The interactions with international representatives also allowed the company to understand market requirements in various countries and develop its products and supply strategy accordingly.

Representatives of Singari Industries stated that the UPITS platform, provided by the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, provides an important opportunity for entrepreneurs from the state to connect directly with global markets. The company, participating in UPITS for the first time, got the opportunity to interact with representatives from 15 countries and sign MoUs worth over Rs. 201 crore in five days. According to the representatives, such events help establish ‘Made in UP’ products in international markets and connect the state’s manufacturing sector with global trade.

The participation of Noida-based Singari Industries in UPITS also points to strong potential for industrial development in the state and the expansion of its export potential. The Noida-Greater Noida region is already developing as a major industrial hub for electronics, manufacturing and consumer products. In this context, presenting locally manufactured air coolers and washing machines to international buyers has increased the possibilities of connecting the state’s manufacturing sector with new markets. Director Gajendra Singh and Director-Finance Neeraj Garg were also present.