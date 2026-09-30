Agriculture Minister Addresses The Closing Ceremony Of The International Trade Show

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi |

Greater Noida: Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that Uttar Pradesh holds immense potential in the agriculture, food processing, and textile sectors. Addressing the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, he stated, “The event provided an opportunity to connect products, artisans, and entrepreneurs from different districts of the state with markets across India and the world.”

Surya Pratap Shahi remarked, “Uttar Pradesh has undergone a transformation over the past nine years. About nine years ago, the state was known as a BIMARU state. Katta (country-made firearms), pistols, guns, bullets, kidnappings, and ransom were the activities associated with the state. Today, the same Uttar Pradesh is counted among the preferred states for investment, which has been made possible due to improved law and order in the state.”

He asserted, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the inspiration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are being made to translate the vision of Ram Rajya into reality. Ram Rajya, where efforts are made for the upliftment, happiness, and prosperity of all sections of society. Uttar Pradesh is forging ahead with enthusiasm in every district, marked by diverse development projects and a wide variety of cuisines.”

The minister further stated, “Agriculture had long been regarded as the weakest primary sector, but today Uttar Pradesh ranks first in wheat production. Water hyacinth had been a major challenge for both cleanliness and agriculture, but fibre is now being extracted from it. Cultivation of Madar has been initiated in Ghaziabad and fibre is also being produced from it.”

He added, “Madar and water hyacinth, which were once difficult to utilize and considered problems, are now being transformed into resources. Through the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, work is underway to convert these fibres into textile products.”

The minister highlighted, “Textile Park will develop Uttar Pradesh into a major textile production and industrial hub at the national and global levels. Under the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision is that wherever one travels in the world, some Indian cuisine, and specifically a dish from Uttar Pradesh, should be present on people's plates.”

The country and the world witnessed the strength of Uttar Pradesh’s skills and entrepreneurship: Hansraj Vishwakarma

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Hansraj Vishwakarma, also addressed the closing ceremony.

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Hansraj Vishwakarma said, “Events such as the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) are strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s goals of good governance and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.”

He added that Uttar Pradesh is actively contributing to the Prime Minister’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat” and the goal of building a developed India by 2047.

Vishwakarma stated, “Preparations for UPITS had been underway for several months. During the five-day event, held from September 25 to September 29, large numbers of visitors and delegations from across India as well as abroad participated. Despite the presence of lakhs of visitors at such a large-scale event, security arrangements and overall management functioned smoothly throughout.”

He further remarked, “A large number of women, youth, traders, entrepreneurs, and artisans participated in UPITS and showcased their skills and products. The event provided an important platform to present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and entrepreneurial capabilities before participants from across the country and overseas.

The minister said, “UPITS is an important initiative towards making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy and strengthening the state’s contribution to the vision of a developed India.”