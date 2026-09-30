Information Department Pavilion Emerges As A Hub Of Knowledge And Career Opportunities For Youth | AI Generated Representational Image

Greater Noida: For five days, the Information and Public Relations Department pavilion at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show served as a centre for knowledge, career guidance, and cultural awareness for young visitors. From book exhibitions and competitive examination study materials to digital showcases of Uttar Pradesh’s major religious and cultural landmarks, the pavilion offered a wide range of learning opportunities. As a result, it witnessed a steady flow of young visitors throughout the event.

Books on Indian history, culture, political science, Emerging India, Emerging Uttar Pradesh, and competitive examination preparation attracted significant attention from young visitors. Many could be seen sitting at the pavilion reading books, while others noted down publisher details of books they found useful. Publications such as the ‘Uttar Pradesh Varshiki’ (Uttar Pradesh Annual Book) emerged as a particular attraction among aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

Nidhi Yadav, a PCS aspirant from Sikandrabad, said that a classmate had informed her about the availability of the Uttar Pradesh Varshiki at the Trade Show. She specifically visited the pavilion to see and obtain the publication. According to her, authentic study material related to Uttar Pradesh is highly useful while preparing for competitive examinations.

Young visitors also showed interest in books such as Banaras Tere Rang Hazaar, Yogi Ka Ram Rajya, Lok Aradhana Ki Abhivyakti, Teerthnama Ayodhya, New UP for a New India, and Viksit UP Viksit Bharat.

The pavilion’s selfie zone was another major attraction among young visitors. They took selfies with digital backdrops featuring religious and cultural landmarks such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Namo Ghat in Varanasi, Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, and Sarnath.

An electronic globe also presented the vision of Emerging India and Emerging Uttar Pradesh to young visitors and children. The electronic globe became a popular selfie attraction as well. The crowd was such that many visitors had to wait for nearly half an hour for their turn. After taking selfies, visitors were also presented with gifts by the Information Department.

Over the course of five days, the pavilion went beyond its traditional role of disseminating information and provided youth with opportunities to gain knowledge through books, access material for competitive examinations, explore the state's culture, and connect with its heritage through digital platforms.

The strong participation of young visitors also demonstrated that when knowledge, career-related resources, and entertainment are brought together on a single platform, youth actively engage with them.