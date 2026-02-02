Singapore-Based Company AP Moller-Maersk Chief Meets CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government to firmly establish the state on the global investment map are receiving continuous support from foreign investors. In this sequence, the Managing Director of Singapore-based leading integrated container logistics company AP Moller-Maersk, Mr. Rene Piil Pedersen Pedersen, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were held on expanding investments in Uttar Pradesh. Pedersen was accompanied by Vivek Sharma, Head of Business Development & Regulatory Affairs (India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka region).

In the meeting, detailed discussions took place on the vast investment potential in Uttar Pradesh, the industry-friendly business environment and the state government’s investment promotion policies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is among the fastest-growing states in the country today and that a safe, stable and transparent environment is being ensured for investors.

He highlighted that through a single-window system, time-bound approvals, policy-based incentives and a strong law-and-order framework, the government is providing support to investors at every level.

The Chief Minister further stated that with an extensive expressway network, logistics hubs, industrial corridors and modern infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has become an attractive investment destination.

Inviting AP Moller-Maersk to expand its investments in the state, he assured that the government would ensure the availability of necessary land, connectivity and policy support.

On this occasion, Vivek Sharma said, “We had a very positive and meaningful discussion regarding investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and the investor-friendly environment here. Our company has been investing in this state for more than 20 years. During this discussion, we shared our positive experiences related to the state’s law-and-order situation, corruption-free environment and the full cooperation received from the state government in expanding our business. We are keen to explore new investment opportunities to further expand our operations in Uttar Pradesh in the future as well.”

Notably, AP Moller-Maersk is a global leader in shipping, ports, maritime transport and inland logistics. Its potential investments are expected to strengthen the logistics ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, accelerate industrial activities and generate large-scale employment opportunities, thereby playing a significant role in achieving the goal of a ‘Developed India’.