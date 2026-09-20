Selected Candidates Of Clerical Cadre Direct Recruitment-2023 Praised The Fair And Transparent Recruitment Process

Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: The faces of candidates selected under the Clerical Cadre Direct Recruitment-2023 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board lit up after receiving appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They unanimously stated that their long-cherished dream had been fulfilled as they secured employment on the basis of hard work and merit. The selected candidates described the recruitment process as fair and transparent and appreciated the Yogi government.

Sanjeev Verma, a resident of Lucknow, has been selected for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential). He said that the examination was held on November 2, 2025, and the result was declared in March 2026. Sanjeev stated that the entire appointment process was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Those who worked hard achieved success. He said that he felt proud to receive the appointment letter from the Chief Minister.

Rajat Gupta, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, stated that he had also been selected for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential). This is his second selection in Uttar Pradesh Police. He was selected for the post of Constable in 2020. He remarked that recruitments are being conducted fairly under the Yogi government. Transparency was maintained in the written examination, typing test, and medical examination processes as well.

Anju Bharti, who was selected for the post of Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), said that her selection was made without any bias, monetary transaction, or recommendation. She stated that she had incurred expenses only for filling out the application form. She said that under the Yogi government, it is possible to secure a job without recommendations.

Adarsh Kumar Jain, who was also selected for the same post, described the recruitment as fair and transparent and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. Darshana Bajpai, selected for the post of Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts), said that there was no need for any recommendation or monetary transaction at any stage of the recruitment process. She received the appointment solely on the basis of merit. Darshana Bajpai stated that the success achieved after three years of preparation is a major accomplishment for her and her family. She said that she had never imagined receiving an appointment letter from the hands of the Chief Minister.

Dhirendra Singh, selected for the post of Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts), said that candidates who worked hard achieved success. He had been preparing for five years and has now attained success. He stated that it is a very happy day as he received the appointment letter from the Chief Minister.

Siddharth Srivastava said that he has been selected for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk). The entire recruitment process was conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He had been preparing continuously since 2021 and expressed that receiving the appointment letter today felt very rewarding.