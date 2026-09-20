'Major Recruitment Event Every Week, One Lakh Youth To Get Government Jobs In 6 Months': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, launching a sharp attack on the Opposition, said, "Those who could not do it will always speak. Those who made Uttar Pradesh a BIMARU state through their inaction and incompetence, their inefficiency and idleness have been witnessed by UP and the country. Such people should have no right today to speak about the UP Police or the state's system."

Chief Minister Yogi stated, "The Opposition may keep counting, while the government will continue making appointments. Appointment letters were given to 818 youth on Saturday, 912 will be given on Sunday, and more will be distributed on September 22. Along with providing government jobs to one lakh youth in the next 6 months, a major recruitment event will be held every week in the state."

Chief Minister Yogi was addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's Clerical Cadre Direct Recruitment-2023 at Lok Bhawan on Sunday. He handed over appointment letters to 912 candidates selected for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerical) and Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts). Chief Minister Yogi congratulated all the newly selected candidates on becoming part of the UP Police.

Chief Minister Yogi stated, "When a deserving candidate is selected through a fair and transparent examination, it is not merely an achievement for the candidate's family, but also a symbol of the common man's trust in the government. Before 2017, youth felt disappointed and frustrated because of irregularities in the recruitment process. Nepotism had gripped the entire system to such an extent that transparency and integrity could not even be imagined."

He said, "As soon as a recruitment advertisement was issued, youth used to feel that selection would not be possible without recommendations and transactions. Questions were raised over the integrity of the examination and selection process, and cases of paper leaks came to light."

Chief Minister Yogi alleged that there had been recruitments in the UP Police in which one person took the examination while the appointment letter was given to someone else. Appointment letters were distributed to people who had not even applied, while deserving candidates were sidelined.

He said, "After the government was formed in 2017, reforms were made to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process. Changes were made in the recruitment processes of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Public Service Commission, Subordinate Services Selection Commission and education-related recruitments. Interviews were abolished for Group C and Group D recruitment so that deserving candidates would not face discrimination at any level."

He added that now, from advertisement to examination, appointment letter, training and posting in districts, no candidate would need to seek any recommendation. There will also be no discrimination against anyone. Everyone will get an opportunity based on their merit, ability and performance.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "The changes made in the recruitment process after 2017 have resulted in more than nine and a half lakh youth getting the opportunity to serve in the Uttar Pradesh government. Several recruitment processes are progressing."

He stated, "UP has emerged from the status of a BIMARU state and today is among those states in the country that can describe themselves as revenue surplus. In nine to nine and a half years, the state's economy and per capita income have tripled. Now there is no identity crisis among the youth and citizens of UP. New investments are coming in, and new opportunities are becoming available."

Chief Minister Yogi said, "Before 2017, people from Uttar Pradesh had to hide their identity outside the state. There were no opportunities in UP. Riots used to occur every other day and curfew continued for months. There were riot-like situations in different parts, including Bareilly, Aligarh, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar."

He added that at that time, mafias posed a challenge not only to ordinary citizens and traders, but also to people associated with the administration, police and judiciary. When a mafia's convoy passed, vehicles of other people were stopped. Today, no mafia can dare to create disturbances openly while waving weapons in an open jeep.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "A disturbance-affected state has been transformed into a festive state. Uttar Pradesh's image has been established as a curfew-free and mafia-free state. From Kumbh and Maha Kumbh to festivals and celebrations, VVIP visits and local events are being conducted peacefully. The UP Police has played a major role in this transformation."

He added that before 2017, in several districts and towns in central and western Uttar Pradesh, families with the means used to keep their daughters with relatives or in hostels outside the state for education. Those without the resources were forced to keep their daughters at home.

He stated, "Today no one can dare to harass a girl walking on the road. Anyone doing so knows what the consequences will be. The UP Police has made a major contribution to the changed perception of UP. Today, the UP Police model is discussed across the country, and people ask why riots and disturbances are not taking place in UP."

Chief Minister Yogi informed, "Before 2017, more than half of the posts in the UP Police were vacant. The state needed a police force of four lakh, but it had fewer than two lakh police personnel. Recruitment processes were pending in the courts. The government reformed the recruitment system and made the process transparent."

He said a law was enacted against those involved in paper leaks or other illegal recruitment activities, with provisions for life imprisonment and even confiscation of the entire property. The recruitment process was streamlined, and efforts to fill vacant posts in the police were advanced.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "Earlier the state did not even have the capacity to train 6,000 police personnel simultaneously. Today, the UP Police has acquired the capacity to train 60,000 police personnel simultaneously."

He added that earlier there were not even 10,000 women police personnel in such a large state. Now this number has increased to more than 44,000. After the ongoing recruitment process is complete, the number of women police personnel will reach 50,000 by the end of this year.

Chief Minister Yogi stated, "Along with increasing the strength of the police force, attention was also given to its skilling. The Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Institute was established. For this, 110 acres of police land near the airport was freed from encroachment. A forensic lab is available in every range."

He said, "The police commissionerate system has been implemented in seven cities. The UPSSF and SDRF were constituted. Cyber police stations have been established in every district and cyber help desks in every police station. The 34 PAC companies that had been disbanded were reconstituted. Three women PAC battalions were created, which are being increased to six."

Chief Minister Yogi stated, "Training alone is not sufficient for smart policing. Police personnel must also be provided facilities and resources of the same standard. The government has expanded police lines, barracks and residential facilities. In 56 districts of the state, the tallest building is a police barrack or a residential facility for the police."

He added that better facilities for police personnel have also increased their efficiency. With the changing world and new technology, the police will also have to continuously prepare themselves. Instead of considering technology a problem and ignoring it, it must be used as a solution.

Chief Minister Yogi stated, "The government expects newly selected police personnel to show the same sensitivity in resolving the problems of the common man with which the government has advanced the recruitment process. These appointment letters are not only being given to 912 individuals, but are also going to become a source of inspiration for 912 families and the people associated with them in society."

He added that seeing these youth, other young people in their villages and neighborhoods will also gain confidence that they can become part of government service on the basis of merit, without recommendations or transactions.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna congratulated the newly selected candidates and said they achieved this position through hard work. Before 2017, recruitments in Uttar Pradesh were often surrounded by controversy and suspicion. Police service does not merely mean a position; duty comes first and rights later.

He said that getting a job in the police does not mean that a person should develop arrogance. More than nine and a half lakh appointments have been made during Chief Minister Yogi's tenure. People will assess what the Yogi government is doing through the working style of the newly selected police personnel.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna congratulated the 912 selected candidates, particularly the 173 women, and said they were selected through a transparent, corruption-free process. Their basic training will begin on October 6. They will be posted after 6 months of institutional training and three months of practical training.

He said direct recruitment is underway for around 35,000 posts, and the promotion process for 9,457 posts is also underway. The training capacity of the UP Police has also increased from 6,000 to more than 60,000.

At the beginning of the program, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by presenting him with a sapling and an idol of Lord Ganesha. Thereafter, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna was welcomed with a sapling and an idol of Ram Darbar. It was stated at the program that, inspired by Chief Minister Yogi, an initiative has been taken to present a sapling instead of a traditional bouquet. The objective is to convey the message of nature, greenery and environmental conservation.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, along with senior police officers and newly selected candidates, attended the program.