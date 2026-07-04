Secondary Schools To Remain Busy In July With Classes And Other Activities | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is making secondary education a medium for the holistic development of students rather than limiting it to textbooks alone. In line with this vision, along with regular teaching, a comprehensive campaign covering the Board examination application process, continuous assessment, digital education, scholarships, health, environment, cultural activities and career guidance will be conducted in the state's secondary schools during July.

According to the academic calendar, the activities to be conducted throughout the month aim to develop students' academic achievements along with their personality, leadership qualities, life skills and sense of social responsibility. Along with regular teaching, equal emphasis will also be placed on improving the quality of learning, technical proficiency, discipline and practical skills.

During July, activities including National Doctors' Day, the Special Communicable Disease Control and Dastak Abhiyan, Van Mahotsav, Road Safety Awareness Campaign and Career Counselling (Psychometric Test) will be organised. Through these programmes, students will be encouraged to develop awareness about health, environmental conservation, road safety, social responsibility and a positive outlook towards the future.

Regular teaching will continue during July as per the prescribed syllabus. Admission-related work for Classes 9 to 12 will be completed. The Board examination application process will be completed after verification of the details of students of Classes 10 and 12, while students of Class 11 will be registered on the Pancham Portal. Students will be provided training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and applications for scholarship schemes will also be processed so that the maximum number of students can benefit from these schemes.

The first Unit Test for Classes 9 to 12 will be conducted in the second week of July. It will include evaluation of the homework assigned in May and assessment of students' learning progress through multiple-choice questions based on the syllabus taught from April to the first week of July. Along with this, special emphasis will be placed on regular academic monitoring and quality teaching in schools.

During July, the general meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association and the formation of its executive committee will be conducted. Under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, students will be introduced to the culture, folk art and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Along with promoting Scout-Guide activities, schools will also organise yoga, sports, motivational programmes based on morning assemblies and digital learning activities. These initiatives will help develop discipline, leadership qualities, team spirit and social participation among students.

Quote

Director of Secondary Education Pratap Singh Baghel stated, “The academic calendar for July has been prepared keeping in view the holistic development of students. Along with regular studies, equal importance has been given to assessment, digital education, scholarships, sports, health, environment, career guidance and co-curricular activities. Our endeavour is to ensure the effective implementation of the calendar in every school so that students receive quality education along with the skills and opportunities necessary to move forward in life.”