'You Need To Kill Me To... Me': Mamata Banerjee's Stern Message To 'Rebel' TMC Leaders - VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dared her political opponents, saying they would have to "kill" her to "stop" her.

Referring to rebels as "traitors", she said the Trinamool's symbol would remain with the bloc loyal to her, indicating that the rebels might face a protracted legal battle. "The party symbol won't go anywhere. If you want to stop me, you need to kill me," she said, as reported by NDTV.

Thanking party members who continue to remain with her, she said, “I express my solidarity and gratitude to those party members who have remained with the party. For the past few days, my colleagues and party spokespersons have been making public comments, but I have remained silent. Sometimes silence says more than words," she said.

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On Chandrima Bhattacharya, the party's Bengal chief's resignation, she said, "Chandrima Bhattacharya has resigned today. She had already informed me of the actual situation, that she would resign because her son had previously joined hands with an anti-Trinamool faction," she said.

In a scathing attack on the rebel leaders, she said, “The party symbol was given by me. I was the signatory to your nomination papers for the 2026 elections. How did you become traitors within two months of the election? There has to be a limit," she added.

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For the unversed, 80 MLAs have broken away and formed a separate group led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Twenty of the party's MPs have also revolted and declared support for the NDA after merging with a little-known party, NCPI.

“Those traitors are acting according to the BJP’s wishes. I would tell them to go and join the BJP directly. TMC’s ideology is anti-BJP. Remember, I am still alive," she added.

“I do not blame those who are leaving. I know they are under pressure. But neither I nor my party will bow before the BJP," she added.

Addressing reports that the rebel faction had taken control of the party’s Kolkata office, Banerjee said that the premises had been taken on lease by the TMC until October 2027. She announced that the Trinamool Congress office operating from her residence would henceforth function as the party’s principal office.

She also announced the appointment of Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh as the party’s general secretaries.