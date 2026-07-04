Another Jolt To Mamata Banerjee: TMC Bengal Chief Chandrima Bhattacharya Quits All Party Posts

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Kolkata: In another jolt to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress West Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday resigned from all party posts. She took charge as the party's state chief after the party lost the Assembly election.

Bhattacharya succeeded Subrata Bakshi as state president after Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party committees and restructured the organisation on June 3, following the electoral setback against the BJP.

In her resignation letter, she wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which was conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2025. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present."

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"Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorised signatory of All India Trinamool Congress and all other related organisations in respect of the accounts maintained in various banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India," she added.

She concluded the letter by stating that she will always have the highest regard for Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya, former Finance Minister in West Bengal, was long considered one of Mamata's closest aides.

Party faces internal crisis

TMC is currently grappling with an existential crisis as it has been hit by a stunning rebellion within its ranks since the Assembly election defeat. While a majority of its 80 MLAs have broken away and formed a separate group led by Ritabrata Banerjee, 20 of the party's MPs have also revolted and declared support for the NDA after merging with a little-known party, NCPI.

