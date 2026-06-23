Ritabrata Banerjee's 'Real Trinamool Congress' Suspends Abhishek Banerjee, Replaces Mamata As Chairperson | ANI

Kolkata: In a new twist, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee’s ‘real Trinamool Congress’ on Monday had suspended Abhishek Banerjee from the party.

Special Meeting at Kolkata Hotel

In a special meeting at a private hotel in Kolkata Javed Khan, Biplab Kitra, Sandipan Saha and Ritabarata Banerjee as General Secretaries of the ‘real TMC’.

Notably, even though the symbol and TMC name was used in the special meeting, pictures of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were not seen.

60 MLAs and 70 Councillors Attend

According to the party sources, at least 60 MLAs and 70 councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had attended the meeting.

The sources also confirmed that the meeting was called to reconstitute the party’s national leadership.

“Arup Roy, MLA from Howrah (Madhya) had replaced Mamata Banerjee as the new chairperson of the party,” mentioned the sources.

Kunal Ghosh Dismisses Move

Slamming the move, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh taking to social media said, “It is a comedy show. A man who has been expelled from the TMC is holding a special session. The matter is in the court and we believe justice will be done. We do not give any importance to such comical behaviour. TMC = Mamata Banerjee. All else is a circus.”

Meanwhile, TMC had moved Calcutta High Court over egg attacks on party leaders, MPs and MLAs.