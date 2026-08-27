Sayaji Hotel Indore Resumes Kitchen Operations After MP High Court Interim Order | AI Representational Image

Lucknow/Indore: Sayaji Hotel, Indore, has resumed normal kitchen operations following an interim order issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore Bench on August 22, 2026. With the resumption, the hotel’s restaurants, in-room dining, banquet catering and other food and beverage services are now fully operational.

The move allows guests to access the hotel’s complete dining and banqueting facilities for stays, celebrations, social gatherings and corporate events.

Anish Shrivastava, Corporate General Manager–Operations, Sayaji Group, said the hotel would focus on seamless operations while maintaining its standards of quality, safety and service.

Hotel resumes operations

The hotel said established food safety, hygiene and quality protocols continue to be followed across its kitchens and food and beverage areas.

Abhishek Barnwal, Director of Operations, said guest safety remains the foremost priority and the hotel will continue cooperating with concerned authorities.

The management also thanked guests, partners and well-wishers for their continued support and said it remains committed to strengthening operational and service standards.