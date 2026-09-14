Sawan Folk Beats Bring Lucknow Stage Alive With Music & Tradition | File Pic

Lucknow: The vibrant traditions of Sawan came alive at Rangmahal Auditorium in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, with a colourful programme of Kajri singing and Sawan-themed folk dances. The event was jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Culture and Rhythm Academy, recognised by Bhatkhande Music University.

The programme was inaugurated by Premendra Kumar Gupta, Director, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthanam, and Raj Kumar, Director, Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

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Artists showcase monsoon traditions

Young artists presented Krishnavatarm through Kathak, Bharatanatyam and folk styles, besides Kajri songs and dances, Maharasa, bhajans and monsoon-themed performances. Their renditions of traditional Kajri compositions captivated the audience.