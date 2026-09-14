 Sawan Folk Beats Bring Lucknow Stage Alive With Music & Tradition
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Sawan Folk Beats Bring Lucknow Stage Alive With Music & Tradition

A cultural programme in Lucknow celebrated Uttar Pradesh’s monsoon heritage through Kajri songs and Sawan-themed folk dances. Organised by the Directorate of Culture and Rhythm Academy, the event featured young artists performing Kathak, Bharatanatyam, folk styles, bhajans and traditional compositions, highlighting the state’s rich cultural traditions.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, September 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Sawan Folk Beats Bring Lucknow Stage Alive With Music & Tradition
Sawan Folk Beats Bring Lucknow Stage Alive With Music & Tradition | File Pic

Lucknow: The vibrant traditions of Sawan came alive at Rangmahal Auditorium in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, with a colourful programme of Kajri singing and Sawan-themed folk dances. The event was jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Culture and Rhythm Academy, recognised by Bhatkhande Music University.

The programme was inaugurated by Premendra Kumar Gupta, Director, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthanam, and Raj Kumar, Director, Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

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Artists showcase monsoon traditions

Young artists presented Krishnavatarm through Kathak, Bharatanatyam and folk styles, besides Kajri songs and dances, Maharasa, bhajans and monsoon-themed performances. Their renditions of traditional Kajri compositions captivated the audience.

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