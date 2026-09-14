Uttar Pradesh Deploys 504 GNSS Rovers To Digitise Land Surveys & Improve Measurement Accuracy | X

Lucknow, September 14: The process of land measurement and demarcation in Uttar Pradesh is now gaining new momentum through technology. To modernize the functioning of the Revenue Department, the Yogi Government is deploying GNSS Rover technology on a large scale across the state. Of the 504 GNSS Rovers available in the state, 350 have already been supplied to tehsils and work through them has commenced. Meanwhile, 143 Rovers are being used in map projects across 10 ULBs. Two Rovers have been deployed at KTS (Consolidation Training Centre) in Hardoi, while all training programmes have been completed using the nine Rovers purchased for Lekhpal training institutes. This change is taking land measurement away from traditional methods and towards a faster, more accurate, and digital system.

Kanchan Verma, Commissioner and Secretary, Board of Revenue, said that the deployment of GNSS Rovers is not limited to tehsils alone. After being supplied directly to tehsils, 350 Rovers are being used for field surveys. In addition, 143 Rovers have been deployed for map projects in 10 ULBs (Urban Local Bodies). Two Rovers have also been provided to KTS in Hardoi. On the other hand, the nine Rovers purchased for Lekhpal training institutes were used for training purposes, and all training programmes have now been completed. This means that along with the use of technology in the Revenue Department, emphasis has also been placed on preparing personnel to operate it.

Kanchan Verma stated that a special mega campaign under Section-24 was conducted from July 1 to August 15 for the speedy disposal of matters related to land boundaries and measurement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched this campaign from Saharanpur on July 1. To ensure that the campaign was implemented effectively and uniformly, the Revenue Department also issued an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). Now, with the support of modern survey technology, the technical capability of land-related work has increased further.

Several Advantages of GNSS Rover

GNSS Rover is a modern survey instrument that determines the precise position of a point on the ground based on signals received from various satellite systems. When connected to Uttar Pradesh's network, it can provide information with an accuracy of approximately 1 to 5 centimetres. Surveyors record the digital coordinates of key points along field or land boundaries. Thereafter, software is used to calculate distances and area, and a digital map is prepared.

Compared with traditional methods of land measurement that use chains and measuring tapes, Rover technology is making surveys more scientific and digital. The digital coordinates collected in the field can be integrated with GIS and land record systems. This is making it easier to securely preserve data, verify its quality, and use it whenever required.

Through the Rover, key points of land boundaries are recorded digitally. This is reducing human intervention in the calculation of distances and area, thereby lowering the possibility of errors. Surveys over large areas are being completed in less time and require comparatively less manpower. It is also helping save time and costs in large-scale land surveys and map projects.

In the measurement of agricultural land, there is always a possibility of damage to crops. With the use of GNSS Rovers, the need for repeated movement across fields and lengthy procedures associated with traditional methods is being reduced. Surveys are being conducted by capturing the digital coordinates of essential boundary points. This makes it possible to carry out measurements without damaging crops. The process is also becoming more convenient for farmers.

Digital data generated through Rovers is helping make land records and mapping systems more organized. It also facilitates quality verification of records and helps maintain data traceability. Its use in land parcel surveys, cadastral mapping, map projects, and GIS-based mapping is helping modernize the revenue administration.