Samajwadi Party | File Pic

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) is working on a strategy to strengthen and broaden the opposition alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, with plans to accommodate smaller regional parties by offering them seats from its own quota.

The party believes that bringing these outfits on board, despite their limited geographical influence, could help consolidate different social groups and prevent the division of opposition votes. The move is also seen as an attempt to send a political message to both the BJP and its alliance partner, the Congress.

SP Explores Alliances With Regional Parties

According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mahan Dal and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) are in touch with SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Once the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress is finalised, the SP may allocate a few seats to these parties from its own share.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On alliance with the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq says, "Look, I will not give any such statement on your question, but regarding their demand- they can even demand 200 seats, we have no issue with that—but there is a difference between demanding and giving. We will only give those seats where the Congress party is in a winning position. And our objective- whether it is the Samajwadi Party, Congress, or any party of the INDIA alliance- is to remove a communal force like the Bharatiya Janata Party. Therefore, the destination of all of us is the same; that is why we want our paths not to be separate either, so that by walking on a single path, we reach our destination. Hopefully, it will be decided soon." — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

Akhilesh has already made it clear that parties and legislators who deserted the SP alliance would not be taken back. His remarks were seen as being directed particularly at the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which is now part of the BJP-led NDA and is seeking a larger share of seats from the BJP.

AAP Seat-Sharing Talks Pose Challenges

The SP and AAP have held discussions on a possible electoral understanding. However, accommodating AAP could pose a challenge for the SP as the two parties are rivals in Punjab, where AAP is in power and the Congress is in opposition. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and SP are alliance partners.

Sources said AAP is preparing to contest around a dozen seats in Uttar Pradesh, but the SP may offer it four to five seats at the last moment.

Akhilesh also shares cordial political relations with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Although the Trinamool Congress has little organisational presence in Uttar Pradesh, the SP could consider giving it one or two seats.

SP Seeks To Consolidate OBC Votes

The SP is also looking to bring Mahan Dal and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) into its fold to consolidate OBC votes.

Mahan Dal has been associated with the SP in the past, though relations between the two parties had deteriorated. The party is now back in touch with Akhilesh and is reportedly seeking 10 to 12 seats, including Bilsi, Sahaswan and Dataganj.

Mahan Dal had also aligned with the SP during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections after the SP-Congress alliance broke down.

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Seat Allocation For Smaller Allies

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), meanwhile, was an SP ally in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Its leader Pallavi Patel won the Sirathu seat on an SP ticket.

Sources said the SP is considering allocating a combined six to seven seats to Mahan Dal and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). The SP's outreach to smaller parties is aimed at expanding the opposition's social and political base while preventing a division of votes in constituencies where these outfits have some influence.

The strategy also reflects Akhilesh's attempt to retain smaller regional allies and reach out to different caste and community groups ahead of the Assembly elections. The final contours of the arrangement are expected to emerge after the SP and Congress settle their seat-sharing formula.