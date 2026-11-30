Sales Pick Up Pace At ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2026’; Large Crowds Of Shoppers On Sunday, Sales Reach ₹61.24 Lakh So Far |

Lucknow, November 29: Sales have gathered pace at the 10-day state-level ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2026’, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board at the premises of Central Sanskrit University in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, on the theme “Culture in Threads, Progress through Khadi”. The Mahotsav, which will continue until December 06, 2026, witnessed a massive turnout of shoppers on Sunday, being a holiday, as a result of which total sales at the exhibition have reached approximately ₹61.24 lakh so far.

With the objective of showcasing the traditional art and craft of Khadi and popularising Khadi products, the Yogi government has organised this Mahotsav, featuring more than 150 attractive stalls set up by entrepreneurs and units from various districts of the state. Visitors continued to arrive at the exhibition throughout Sunday, and people were seen purchasing items of their choice at the stalls.

Various Khadi garments manufactured by Swaraj Ashram, Kanpur, including kurta-pyjama, jackets and coats, along with carpets from Bhadohi, witnessed considerable demand among visitors. In addition, various types of artistic earthen pots and toys also attracted visitors. Good sales of products have generated considerable enthusiasm among entrepreneurs and handicraft artisans who have come from distant places.

The Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Shishir, stated, “Keeping in view the demand from entrepreneurs and visitors, ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2026’ is being organised at Central Sanskrit University this year as well, just as it was last year.”

He stated, “The main objective of organising this Mahotsav is to take Khadi to every section of society, promote village industry products, provide local artisans and entrepreneurs with markets according to their requirements, and encourage youth and women towards self-employment.”

As part of the Mahotsav, a ‘Poster Making Competition’ was organised for children on Sunday, in which children from the junior and senior categories showcased their artistic talent through posters. In the junior category, Kumari Jinisha Sen secured first place, Shivansh Yadav secured second place, and Pranav Sharma secured third place.

Similarly, in the senior category, Kumari Trisha Yadav secured first place, Kumari Divyanshi Kashyap secured second place, and Kumari Aradhana secured third place. Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board Deputy Chief Executive Officer V. K. Srivastava presented the winning children with mementoes and certificates as prizes, while other children who participated in the competition were also encouraged by presenting them with certificates.

The programme was conducted by Deep Prakash. In addition, a ‘Kids Fashion Show’ was also organised during the cultural evening of the Mahotsav, in which children dressed in traditional attire showcased their style and talent on the ramp.