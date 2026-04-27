Retired Information Journalists Association Honours Veteran Officers At Samman Samaroh In Lucknow |

Lucknow: The Retired Information Journalists Association held its Samman Samaroh at the auditorium of the Information Directorate on Monday, honouring former Information Directors and retired officers for their contribution to the department.

Former Information Director Rohit Nandan was conferred the RIJWA Ashok Priydarshi Smriti Soochna Samman, while Dr Anup Chandra Pandey received the RIJWA Umesh Singh Chauhan Smriti Samman for their leadership and service to the Information Department.

Eleven retired senior officers of the Information cadre were also felicitated with various Soochna Samman. Those honoured included Vijai Rai, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Ashok Kumar Bannerjee, Syed Amjad Hussain, Faujdaar Mali, Rajgopal Singh Verma, Dinesh Kumar Sahgal, Hamid Ali Khan, Gyanwati, Shiv Prasad Bharti and Dashrath Prasad Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Nandan recalled his tenure and highlighted the evolving role of the Information Department in shaping the government’s public image. He said the media landscape has undergone significant transformation with the rise of mobile technology, computers and the internet, which have accelerated the dissemination of information.

He noted that the emergence of social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp has further changed the communication ecosystem, making real-time response to issues a major challenge.

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Dr Anup Chandra Pandey, in his address, reflected on his tenure as Director Information and said the role demands constant vigilance. He recalled starting his day early by reviewing newspaper clippings to track key developments.

Chief guest Justice Raghvendra Kumar said the Information Department plays a pivotal role in maintaining effective interaction with the media.

RIJWA president Vijai Rai also addressed the gathering and spoke about the contributions of former officers and the legacy of the department.

The programme was conducted by Ashok Bannerjee, while RIJWA Secretary Ram Manohar Tripathi delivered the vote of thanks.