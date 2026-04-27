PM Modi Pens Open Letter To People Of Bengal On Final Day Of Campaign

PM Modi Pens An Open Letter For People Of Bengal On The Last Day Of Poll Campaign | ANI

Kolkata: In the last campaign in Bengal for the second phase of election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was confident about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory and said that he will come back to this state to attend the BJP’s oath-taking ceremony after May 4.

“Wherever I have visited in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP’s oath-taking ceremony,” said Modi at an election campaign in Barrackpore.

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The Prime Minister also mentioned that it is his ‘responsibility’ to serve the people of Bengal and to develop Bengal.

Taking to X, Modi had posted an open letter of West Bengal and said, “Throughout the entire election campaign in West Bengal, the boundless love and blessings I have received from my family members have filled me with a new strength. Be it the youth power or the women’s power here, our farmer brothers and sisters, workers or businessmen—everyone is resolute in building a ‘Vikasito Bangla’. In this letter, I have expressed my sentiments towards them.”

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In the letter the Prime Minister had mentioned, “Across all the rallies and roadshows held in Bengal, I have received such heartfelt messages and photographs—filled with a profound sense of belonging and affection—that I can never, ever forget them. Whenever I find the very first opportunity after the rallies and roadshows conclude, I sit down late at night and, with a deep sense of tranquility, gaze upon those photographs… I read your loving messages and letters, and I even have my replies drafted in response. Whether it be the youth, our sisters and daughters, or the elderly—the sheer depth of affection I witness among companions of every age group is, truly, the greatest wealth of my life.” (sic)