TMC Claims BJP Workers Attacked MP Mitali Bag In Hooghly, Injured By Shattered Glass During Rally Visit |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mitali Bag on Monday claimed that her car was attacked at Goghat in Hooghly district by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘goons’ while she was going to attend party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s election campaign at Arambagh.

Sharing Mitali Ba’s photo and her vandalised car taking to X, TMC said, “Amit Shah threatened that anyone who steps out of their house would be hung upside down. Today, BJP's lumpens made good on that threat. Smt. Mitali Bag, our elected MP, a woman, a representative of the Scheduled Caste community, was set upon by BJP thugs who smashed her car windshield with such savagery that shards of glass pierced her body. This is a direct, foreseeable consequence of incitement from the very top of the BJP leadership. A murderer issued a threat. His followers executed it against an elected woman from a marginalised community.”

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Following the incident Bag was admitted at a local hospital while she was being taken to the hospital she had blamed BJP for allegedly pelting stones at her car.

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TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee who visited the hospital to see the affected party MP said that no one will be spared for this incident after May 4.

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“Bag hails from a scheduled caste family and those behind this incident will have to face dire consequences. I will make sure that the miscreants are punished,” said Banerjee.

However, BJP had rubbished the allegations.