'Car Attacked, Windshield Smashed': TMC MP Mitali Bag Alleges BJP Assault In Hooghly; EC Seeks Report | VIDEO

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A political flashpoint erupted in West Bengal’s Hooghly district after TMC MP Mitali Bag alleged that her car was attacked by BJP workers, even as the saffron party dismissed the claims as “drama.” A video of the incident has since surfaced online.

MP Alleges Stone-Pelting Attack

Mitali Bag claimed that her vehicle was vandalised at Goghat while she was en route to a rally addressed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. In a Facebook Live video, a visibly emotional Bag alleged that stones were hurled at her car near a BJP candidate’s office, shattering its windows.

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The MP said her vehicle was stopped by alleged BJP workers carrying sticks, who then attacked the car. She stated that she was seated in the front while party workers were in the back when the incident occurred, leaving her injured by broken glass shards.

Video Shows Emotional Appeal

In the viral video, Bag is seen sobbing as she recounts the incident, urging the Election Commission to take responsibility. She also highlighted her identity as a Dalit woman, accusing the BJP of targeting her despite its claims of ensuring women’s safety.

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Following the alleged attack, Bag was taken to a nearby health centre, where she received medical attention. Visuals showed her being assisted by medical staff.

BJP Rejects Allegations

The BJP has strongly denied the accusations. Party spokesperson Debjit Sarkar claimed that no such attack took place and alleged that TMC workers were, in fact, responsible for violence against BJP supporters.

BJP leaders, including Biman Ghosh, alleged that their workers were attacked with sticks, bricks and rods during campaigning, leaving several injured. They accused the TMC of staging the incident to divert attention.

TMC Hits Back

The TMC condemned the alleged attack, calling it an assault on a woman MP. Party leaders said the incident reflects the BJP’s “true nature” and vowed that voters would respond.

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Officials from the Election Commission said a report has been sought, including CCTV footage and the Facebook Live video, as central forces remain deployed in the area.