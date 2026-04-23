Relief For Farmers As UP Govt Eases Wheat Quality Norms Amid Rain Damage In Rabi Season |

Lucknow: In view of the wheat crop being affected by unseasonal rains, the government has provided significant relief to farmers. Wheat procurement for the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27 will now be carried out under relaxed quality norms.

The objective is to protect farmers from losses and prevent them from being compelled to sell their produce at lower prices due to distress.

As per the government’s decision, the permissible limit for wheat with luster loss (reduced shine) has been increased to 70%. Similarly, the limit for shriveled and broken grains, which was earlier 6%, has now been raised to 20%. This will ensure that farmers’ wheat is procured despite quality deterioration caused by rainfall.

Wheat procured under relaxed norms will be stored separately from standard wheat, with a distinct accounting system.

This stock will be utilized only within Uttar Pradesh to ensure proper quality management.

The government has clarified that if there is any further decline in quality during storage of such wheat, the entire responsibility will rest with the state government.

Additionally, these stocks will be disposed of on a priority basis. This decision is expected to provide relief to lakhs of farmers in the state whose crops have been impacted by recent rains, and is being seen as an important step towards safeguarding farmers’ interests and maintaining stability in the agricultural sector.