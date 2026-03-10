Rampur Tops Uttar Pradesh In February IGRS Rankings With Perfect Score

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, UP has been rapidly progressing toward overall development over the past 09 years. During this period, not only has the expansion of basic infrastructure taken place across the state, but the upliftment of every section of society has also been ensured.

In realizing the vision of CM, the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) is playing a crucial role. Through IGRS, continuous monitoring of public hearings, welfare schemes and revenue-related works is carried out, helping districts establish better administrative standards.

In this context, according to the February report of IGRS, Rampur secured the first position across the state with a perfect score, while Shahjahanpur and Barabanki jointly secured second position and Jalaun ranked third.

Every month, IGRS releases a report reviewing districts based on revenue work, development activities and grievance redressal. The system evaluates 109 programs from 49 departments across the state on various parameters, after which district rankings are issued.

According to the February IGRS report, Rampur got full marks out of 140, achieving the top rank in the state. District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated that IGRS report evaluates the performance of districts that have demonstrated excellence in administrative efficiency, development works and revenue management. He added that in line with the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, development works in Rampur are being completed in a timely and high-quality manner, which is why the district has secured top position in both the IGRS and CM Dashboard reports.

District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur, Dharmendra Pratap Singh said that following the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath, weekly review meetings with officials are conducted to ensure that development projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe and with quality. Public grievances are also being resolved on priority. He emphasized that the IGRS report is released only after satisfactory feedback from citizens regarding the resolution of their complaints. As a result, Shahjahanpur secured second position in the state in the February IGRS report.

In the rankings, Shahjahanpur and Barabanki scored 137 marks each to jointly secure second position, while Jalaun secured 136 marks to rank third. Meanwhile, Bareilly, Shravasti and Hathras each scored 135 marks, securing fourth place. Ballia, Azamgarh and Bhadohi each scored 134 marks, placing them at fifth position. Other districts that made it to Top 10 include Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Kannauj, Pilibhit and Hamirpur.