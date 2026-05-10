Rampur Secures First Position In UP IGRS April Report With 98.57% Score

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has been rapidly progressing towards holistic development over the past nine years. During this period, not only has the expansion of basic infrastructure gained momentum across the state, but the upliftment of every section of society has also been ensured.

The Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) has been playing a crucial role in realizing the vision of CM Yogi.

Through IGRS, continuous monitoring of public hearings, welfare schemes, and revenue-related works is being carried out, helping districts establish better administrative standards.

In this sequence, Rampur secured the first position across the state in the IGRS April report with 138 marks, while Pilibhit ranked second. Shravasti and Amethi jointly secured the third position with equal marks.

Every month, IGRS releases reports on revenue-related works, development projects, and public grievance hearings in districts.

The system reviews 109 programmes of 49 departments across the state based on various performance parameters, following which district rankings are issued.

According to the IGRS report for April, Rampur secured the top position in the state by scoring 138 marks out of the total 140, achieving a ratio of 98.57 percent.

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated that the IGRS report evaluates the performance of districts that have demonstrated remarkable efficiency in administration, development works, and revenue management. He said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, development works in Rampur are being completed in a timely and quality-oriented manner.

Alongside this, complaints received through IGRS are being resolved promptly and effectively.

Notably, Rampur has maintained the top position for the last four months.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh stated that, following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, complaints received during public hearings are being resolved on a priority basis in the district.

This is the reason why the grievance redressal rate in the district has been consistently improving.

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Pilibhit has maintained the second position in the state for the last four months and has again secured second place in the IGRS April report. The district scored 137 marks out of 140, achieving a ratio of 97.86 percent.

Similarly, Shravasti secured third place with 136 marks out of 140, achieving a ratio of 97.14 percent.

District Magistrate Annapurna Garg stated that weekly review meetings are held with officials to ensure that development projects are completed within the stipulated timeline and with quality standards. She added that complaints from the general public are also being resolved on priority, and the IGRS report is issued only after satisfactory feedback is received from complainants regarding resolution of their issues.

Likewise, Amethi also secured third place with 136 marks. Hathras, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Badaun, Barabanki, and Ballia also featured among the top ten districts.