Ram Temple Trust Invites Applications For CEO, Seeks Practising Hindu With 20 Years' Experience | X - IANS

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with the recruitment process beginning amid efforts to strengthen the temple's administrative system following the recent donation theft scandal.

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According to the notification issued by the Trust, the CEO will be appointed for an initial term of three years, which may be extended. The salary and service benefits will be decided through mutual negotiations. The selected candidate will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure.

The Trust has fixed July 18, 4 pm, as the last date for submitting applications. Candidates between 50 and 70 years of age are eligible to apply. Applicants must have a good command of both Hindi and English.

One of the key eligibility conditions is that the applicant must be a practising Hindu and a Ram devotee belonging to the Vaishnav tradition. The Trust has also made it mandatory for candidates to have at least 20 years of professional experience. Preference will be given to those with experience as a senior administrative officer or in managing Hindu religious institutions.

The recruitment follows the Trust's decision to overhaul administrative arrangements after the exposure of the Ram Temple donation theft case. On Sunday, Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra described the incident as "a blot" and said it had made everyone associated with the temple "feel small", adding that the Trust must ensure such incidents are never repeated.

A three-member committee constituted by the Trust will scrutinise applications and select the new CEO.

The notification said the CEO will be responsible for the overall administration and management of the temple and will oversee its day-to-day functioning in accordance with the Trust's objectives and policies. The detailed responsibilities have also been outlined in the notification issued by the Trust.