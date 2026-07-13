Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Posts Hiring Ad For CEO Position Amid Donation Theft Probe; Know Salary, Eligibility And Deadline

Ram Temple | File

Ayodhya: Amid the investigation into the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the official trust of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Monday posted a notice on X (formerly Twitter), inviting applications for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position of the temple.

Service terms and benefits

The duration of the service contract is three (3) years. The contract may be renewed based on satisfactory performance.

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Salary and Benefits

According to the notice, salary and service benefits shall be determined through mutual discussion.

Eligibility criteria

The educational qualification required for the position is a minimum Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

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Age

The age criteria for the role are between 50 and 70 years.

Experience

The experience required for the job is a minimum of 20 years of experience in managerial responsibilities within a large public organisation, institution, government department, or company.

The experience should include coordination and supervision of multiple functional areas such as:

General Administration

Finance

Accounts

Human Resources

Public Relations

Information Technology

Security

Legal Affairs, etc.

Requirements for the role

The applicant must be an actively practising Hindu. Being a Ram devotee belonging to the Vaishnava tradition shall be considered desirable. Good working knowledge of Hindi and English is mandatory.

Application deadline

The deadline for applying for the role is 18 July 2026, 4:00 PM.

Mode of application

Applications should be sent by email to: searchcommittee.srjbt@gmail.com

Role of CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust will report directly to the General Secretary and will serve as the organisation's highest executive authority, overseeing its statutory, administrative and financial functions.

The CEO will be responsible for the overall management of the Trust, including developing operational systems, procedures and practices suited to the institution's objectives and scale while strengthening its organisational structure.

The CEO will also oversee the institution's security framework by coordinating with local, state and central government authorities whenever required.

Besides, the CEO will make arrangements for distinguished guests and eminent saints visiting the Ram temple, work towards enhancing the reputation of both the Trust and the temple, and promote and strengthen Sanatan traditions. The officer will also be responsible for safeguarding, managing and ensuring the lawful use of the Trust's assets.

The CEO will also perform any additional responsibilities assigned by the Trust or the General Secretary from time to time.