Ram Temple Trust Enforces Mandatory Dress Code For All Priests Serving Shrine Complex | X - ShriRamTeerth

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has fully enforced a mandatory dress code for all priests serving at the Ram Temple complex, extending the rule to temporary priests posted at the six subsidiary temples within the parikrama and the Sheshavatar Temple.

From Guru Purnima, all 13 temporary priests have been required to wear the Trust-prescribed attire comprising a yellow pitambari chaubandi, dhoti and safa while performing religious rituals. The Trust has supplied the official uniforms to all of them.

The move brings all priests serving in the temple complex under a common dress code. Earlier, the prescribed attire was being followed by four senior priests and 18 priests who had undergone a year-long training programme conducted by the Trust before being assigned duties at the Ram Lalla and Ram Parivar temples.

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The Trust has provided each priest with two sets of uniforms for summer and two for winter. The chaubandi bears the Trust's maroon-coloured emblem on the left side.

Under the new arrangement, priests will arrive at the temple in regular clothes and change into the prescribed uniform inside the temple premises before beginning their duties. Separate facilities have been created to safely store their personal clothing. Temple authorities said the uniform will help devotees and staff easily identify priests within the sprawling temple complex.

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The dress code was introduced on July 1, 2024, but was not enforced uniformly in the initial months. The then chief priest, the late Acharya Satyendra Das, had expressed reservations about the move and was later granted an exemption considering his health condition. Following his demise, the Trust has made the dress code mandatory for all priests without exception.

Priests at the Ram Lalla and Ram Parivar temples begin their duties at 4 am, conducting the daily rituals from the deity's awakening to the night shayan ceremony. These include Madhuparka, Bal Bhog, Mangala Aarti, abhishek and shringar at designated times.

Priests serving at the six temples along the parikrama and the Sheshavatar Temple report at 6 am to perform the morning rituals, including awakening the deities, abhishek, shringar and the 7 am aarti. The temple is opened for devotees at 7 am every day.

Meanwhile, the Trust clarified that no air conditioning system has been installed inside the sanctum sanctorum as the temple has been constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, which relies on natural ventilation. During peak summer, tower air conditioners or coolers are used for the comfort of the Ram Lalla idol whenever required.

The temple is also set to unveil an enhanced night-time appearance with the installation of a new facade lighting system. Engineers from Havells have completed the lighting work inside the temple, including the sanctum sanctorum, where coloured illumination has been designed to highlight intricate carvings and architectural details. A trial of the lighting system is yet to be conducted, after which devotees will be able to witness the illuminated sanctum during evening hours.