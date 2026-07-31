Sweet Success: Saharanpur Farmer Sells 1 Kg Of Rare Miyazaki Mango For A Record ₹2.11 Lakh | X

Saharanpur: In a historic transaction that has shattered domestic agricultural records, a progressive farmer named Sandeep Chaudhary from Tharoli village has sold four rare Japanese Miyazaki mangoes—weighing exactly one kilogram—for a staggering ₹2.11 lakh.

The high-profile purchase was made by Praveen Gupta, a prominent businessman who originally belongs to Haridwar but is now settled in Surat, Gujarat. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, Gupta bought the luxury fruit as a dedicated gift for his 80-year-old ailing mother. The physical delivery of the mangoes took place in Haridwar, where his mother currently resides.

एक किलो आम ₹2.11 लाख में बिके....... सहारनपुर के Miyazaki Mango ने तोड़े बिक्री के सारे रिकॉर्ड.....!!

सहारनपुर के किसान संदीप चौधरी ने दुनिया का सबसे महंगा 'मियाजाकी आम' उगाकर नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया है,सूरत के व्यापारी प्रवीण गुप्ता ने अपनी माँ के नाम पर संदीप से केवल 4 मियाजाकी आम… pic.twitter.com/QUskvwFr2d — Ashutosh shukla (@Ashu9621101476) July 29, 2026

Farmer rewards heartfelt gesture

The exotic fruit was originally valued at an international market rate of ₹3.5 lakh. However, upon learning that the businessman was purchasing the mangoes out of pure devotion to his sick mother, Chaudhary chose to slash the price by ₹1.39 lakh.

"People mocked me for three years when I started growing these," Chaudhary stated, noting that he began his orchard with just two saplings and now tends to 40 Miyazaki trees.

To celebrate the historic sale, Chaudhary has pledged to donate 10% of the proceeds to help the underprivileged. As part of the payment structure, Gupta transferred an advance token amount of ₹1.11 lakh online, with the remaining ₹1 lakh cleared upon the physical handover in Haridwar.

World's costliest mango

Often referred to as the "Egg of the Sun," the ruby-red Japanese Miyazaki variety is universally regarded as the world's most expensive mango due to its extreme sweetness and rich nutritional value. Because the harvest fetches such premium prices, Chaudhary had to turn his Saharanpur orchard into a high-security zone, deploying round-the-clock CCTV cameras, automated sensor lights, and guards to prevent theft.

Boost for high-value farming

Horticultural experts cite this record sale as a major proof of concept for Indian growers, proving that migrating from traditional crops to high-value organic agriculture can drastically elevate rural income.