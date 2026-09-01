Ram Temple CEO Appointment: Search Panel Shortlists Names, Final Decision On Sept 2 | X

Ayodhya: The process to appoint the first full-time chief executive officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust reached a decisive stage on Tuesday with the three-member search committee submitting its report to the trust.

The report was handed over by the committee chairman, retired Justice Pramod Kohli, to trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj after a meeting at the Ram temple complex. Other office-bearers of the trust were also present.

The committee includes retired Lt. Gen. Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and former scientist Suresh Hawde.

CEO selection process advances

Sources said the committee has prepared a panel of names for the CEO's post after completing the selection process. The trust will now consider the names recommended by the committee before selecting one candidate for the post.

A crucial meeting of the trust is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2. The name of the first full-time CEO is expected to be announced after the trust takes a final decision on the panel.

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New administrative structure

The appointment is expected to give the temple trust a dedicated executive to oversee its administrative and managerial operations. The CEO will have an important role in coordinating the functioning of the temple complex and managing its expanding administrative requirements.

The trust's September 2 meeting is therefore likely to mark an important step in formalising the administrative structure of the Ram temple.