‘You Will Soon Be Killed’: Union Minister Chirag Paswan Receives Death Threat

Union MInister Chirag Paswan |

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has reportedly received a death threat through a letter sent by post, prompting his office to seek an urgent investigation and a review of his security arrangements.

Office seeks urgent investigation

Paswan's Additional Private Secretary, Alok Kumar Singh, has written to the Union Home Secretary, requesting authorities to investigate the source and authenticity of the threat and assess whether the Union Minister's security needs to be further strengthened.

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According to the letter, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries received a communication containing two mobile numbers. Upon opening the letter, officials allegedly found a threat against Paswan's life.

The letter reportedly stated, “You will soon be killed by radical terrorists.”

Security cover under review

Singh has sought a detailed investigation into the origin, circumstances and credibility of the threat. The communication also requested the Home Ministry to review Paswan's existing security cover in view of the threat and his scheduled public engagements.

Paswan currently has Z-category security provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. His office has reportedly requested that the security arrangements be reassessed and strengthened if required.

Source of threat unknown

The threatening letter was reportedly sent through post, and no information about the individual or organisation behind it has emerged so far.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) described the matter as extremely serious and urged the authorities to identify the source of the threat at the earliest. The party has also demanded strict legal action against those responsible and called for ensuring that there is no lapse in the Union Minister's security.