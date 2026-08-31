'My MLA Will Be Expelled If Found Guilty In Delhi Hotel Row': LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan | X - officeofchirag

Patna: LJP (RV) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan asserted on Monday that his party leader Sanjay Singh, a minister in Bihar, would lose his ministerial post and be expelled from the party if the charges against him in the Delhi hotel row were proved.

Singh, who won from Mahua constituency in the last Assembly election, is in the thick of controversy for allegedly misbehaving with a woman hotel staff member.

Paswan warns of action

Paswan told the media that the allegations levelled against his party MLA were serious. “I will not protect anyone found guilty, even if the person is a member of his family,” he added.

He said the party sought an explanation from Singh and the minister presented his side before the party forum. He urged the woman involved to present the facts and also appealed to the hotel management to cooperate. He said he would personally seek a probe by the Bihar government.

“Whatever the facts may be, an investigation should be conducted. Even if the accused is from my party or my family, I would not protect him because Bihar's image is being tarnished. There should be facts, not just allegations and counter-allegations. Whoever is found guilty should face the strictest possible action,” he said.

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Probe demanded into allegations

“I say this before all of you that if a person from my party is found guilty, not only will he be removed from his post and kept away from the party, but I will play an important role in ensuring that he receives the strictest possible punishment,” he remarked.

Singh has been accused by Tej Pratap of allegedly behaving inappropriately with a young woman at a Delhi hotel. Tej Pratap claimed hotel staff intervened and brought the situation under control. Following the allegations, Singh demanded an apology from Tej Pratap and served him a Rs 50-crore defamation notice.