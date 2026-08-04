Ram Mandir Donation Controversy Turns Political Flashpoint; CM Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition Over Allegations | X

Lucknow: The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has rapidly evolved into a political flashpoint, with the BJP and the opposition using the controversy to sharpen their narratives ahead of key political battles.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought to blunt the opposition's attack by asserting that the Special Investigation Team's preliminary probe had found no involvement of any sadhu or saint, even as independent MP Pappu Yadav carried the issue to Parliament in a symbolic protest.

Addressing reporters during the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, Adityanath said the SIT's initial findings had not implicated any religious leader in the alleged embezzlement of temple offerings.

"No involvement of any sadhu or saint has been found in the SIT's initial report in the case related to the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," the Chief Minister said.

His remarks came as the BJP mounted a counteroffensive against the opposition, accusing it of trying to malign the Ram Temple and hurt the sentiments of devotees. Adityanath described the conduct of the Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties as "undemocratic and unconstitutional" and said it was an insult to the ideals of Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister also attacked Samajwadi Party, alleging that its previous government had failed to preserve the sanctity of Ayodhya. "It was the Samajwadi Party government that committed the sin of staining the lanes of Shri Ayodhya Dham and the sacred flow of the Saryu with blood," he said.

He further accused opposition leaders of hypocrisy, saying those who had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were now claiming to be protectors of faith.

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The controversy spilled beyond Uttar Pradesh and reached Parliament, where Independent MP Pappu Yadav staged a protest wearing saffron robes and carrying symbolic religious attire to question the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple. His protest sought to challenge the BJP on an issue that has long been at the centre of its political and ideological campaign.

The opposition is attempting to turn the alleged donation scam into an issue of accountability, arguing that if the temple represents the faith of millions, any irregularity in its administration must be investigated transparently. The BJP, however, has sought to separate the alleged criminal acts from the temple's religious leadership, stressing that the probe has not found any role of saints or seers and accusing the opposition of exploiting the issue for political gains.

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Inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey reiterated that the Samajwadi Party would continue to raise the alleged donation embezzlement during the Monsoon Session, despite the government presenting its supplementary budget on Tuesday.

With both the ruling BJP and the opposition refusing to back down, the Ram Mandir donation controversy has become more than a criminal investigation. It is emerging as a political contest over faith, accountability and ownership of the Ram Temple narrative, an issue that is expected to resonate far beyond the ongoing legislative session as political parties position themselves for future electoral battles.